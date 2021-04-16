Motivation to be topic of April 19 Zoom Coffee Chat (and Change the World)

We’ll be taking the masks off pretty soon. It’s natural to wonder how we’ll get motivated for the challenging days ahead. Glad you asked. On April 19 at 9 am, I’ll be hosting three wonderful folks to discuss how they stay motivated.

Dorothy Wilhelm has had both vaccinations and is getting motivated to go out into the world.

Virtual Event designer Christopher Johnson will offer tips on how to get yourself motivated, based on experiences from his weekly “Monday Motivations” podcast. Christopher, who loves all things technological, will invite us into his Detroit home studio, to be our guest when Coffee, Chat (and Change the World) Zooms on Monday, April 19 at 9:00 am PDT.

Artist/sculptor Jim Anderson makes a return visit by popular demand, with a virtual tour of his studio workshop where he creates his amazing sculptors. Joining Jim for the visit will be Rudy Horst, whose background as a Submariner somehow fitted him perfectly for being a gifted woodcarver, who teaches his art to others. I asked Rudy to come along, not only for his art, but because he'll be able to ask much smarter questions than I can.

Personal Chef Anessa McClendon will show us how to create Garlic Snails (No gastropods were harmed in this demonstration.) As always, Father Fred will tell it like it is, and of course there will be surprises and all of our regulars. Join in for an hour of fun.

Get registration link at mygenerationgap.com or with questions, Dorothy@mygenerationgap.cm