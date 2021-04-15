Volunteers are on a Roll in Farrells Marsh Park

After three recent wood-chipping volunteer events in Farrells Marsh Park, the trails are looking better than ever. The Main Trail has been built up making it easily passable, muddy spots on several trails have been eliminated, and walking in general has been enhanced with a thick cover of wood chips over several trails. The hard work of volunteers has generated many favorable comments.

Thank you Judy Bittenbender, Dan & Trina Wiswell, Mike Henderson, Steve Hibbs, John and Ryan Rozsnyai, Jane & Rick Bell, Roberta Black, Marilyn & Don Thompson, Rick Clark, Mitchell Valdez, Jake and Jasmine Orthouse, Dick Muri, Michael Drapela, Hugo Fischer, and Barb & Dan Szekely for improving the Sisters Lake and Oak Dr. trails on 11 Apr. The teamwork was impressive, resulting in the remaining half of the wood chip mountain disappearing in a little over an hour!

Volunteers are all smiles after a productive 2 hours on the trails.

To keep up the momentum, our next wood chipping event in Farrells Marsh will be this Sunday, 18 April, from 1 to 3 pm. We will meet at the Chambers St entrance to the marsh. A large wood chip mountain will be awaiting us down the Main Trail. Rakes, three 10-tine pitch forks, and 6 Town wheelbarrows will be on hand. Personal wheelbarrows are very welcome and make the work go faster. Water and light refreshments will be in place.

Volunteers hustle to fill the returning empty wheelbarrows.

Beyond the fragrant smell of the fresh wood chips, another bonus for volunteers is a likely sighting of the bald eagle that is causing some consternation for the ducks and geese with their newly hatched broods.

Questions? Nancy Henderson nehenders@comcast.net

Rakers spread wood chips on the trail as loads continuously arrive.

Thank you for making our parks and trails even better!