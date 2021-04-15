Letter: Be Brave, Courageous, and Smart

Submitted by Sharlene Paulman.

In a small sandwich shop on Steilacoom Blvd. where we occasionally get our dinner, we were sorry to witness something that has probably become the norm and explains one of the reasons why we are being set back to Phase 2 in Pierce County.

We stood in front of a glass counter and 6’ away from the person preparing our sandwiches while we each stumbled through being understood with our masks on. Our order was nearly complete when a very rambunctious, young teen (who looked to be 15 or 16) bounced into the shop and up to the counter. He called out “Mom?” to another preparer in the back. “Mom” came out and ran to her son who, by that time had been joined by six or eight strapping young men huddled together (all without masks over their mouths and noses). She threw her arms around the neck of another of the tall, young men and kissed him, and everyone was happy and having a good time in this very small place.

We were anxious to get out of there, and we had to walk through the group of them to get out of the door and into our car. (And, at that we had to dodge skateboards scattered on the sidewalk and parking lot.) With racial tension at the forefront in the news, we didn’t feel comfortable confronting this group of tall young men, but we think the mother or the coworker should have asked them to leave.

The lesson in this is that we each need to be responsible to monitor those who we can and take care that we all observe the mask/distance/hand washing guidelines. None of us are the exception! We should care enough to follow the rules, if not for others, then for ourselves. Let’s try harder. OK?

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.