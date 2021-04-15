Letter: Back the Blue

Submitted by Marjory Swalley, Lakewood Republican Women.

Starting in 2020, the Police Departments in America have been subjected to criticism, disrespect, and bodily harm. To show our appreciation and support of all the police do for our communities, the Lakewood Republican Women have started the Back the Blue Project.

Since June 2020, Lakewood Republican Women members have been providing a variety of treats once a month to the Lakewood and Steilacoom Police Departments.

If any community members would like to participate, contact Sally Taylor at taylor3darmy@msn.com or call her at 253-984-7572.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.