Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program opens May 3

Eligible seniors can apply online for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and receive vouchers to purchase produce from participating farmers markets and farm stores, beginning May 3. Over 2,000 vouchers are available, each valued at $40, and may be used for fresh, nutritious, locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables and honey.

Participants must meet the following criteria to apply:

Be a Pierce County resident over the age of 60 (or 55 if you are Native American/Alaska Native).

Have valid government-issued identification.

Have an income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, as shown in the table below.

Household size Maximum monthly income 1 $1,986 2 $2,686 3 $3,386 4 $4,085 Add $700/month for each additional household member

Vouchers will be mailed to eligible applicants within four weeks of submitting a completed application. Applications in other languages will be available online at www.piercecountywa.gov/farmersmarket. Seniors unable to apply online can request a mailed application by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600. Registration will continue until all vouchers are claimed.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State of Washington, but the program is coordinated locally by Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources, the local Area Agency on Aging for Pierce County.