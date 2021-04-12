Clover Park of Kiwanis Conservation Award 2020

Submitted by Thomas Thompson, Clover Park Kiwanis President

The Clover Park Kiwanis Lakewood Garden Team has been chosen by the Pierce Conservation District (PCD) Board of Supervisors as the recipient of the 2020 Community Food Project of the Year Award.

In their announcement, they stated, “We would like to honor you for the amazing teamwork you organized; keeping the Lakewood Garden safe and accessible during the 2020 growing season.”

Selena Corwin, acting executive director of the PCD, further said in regards to keeping the gardens growing and producing during the pandemic, “We greatly admire your dedication to both ensuring the gardeners were able to continue growing and that your Share the Harvest plots would yield plenty of fresh food for the food bank. All your hard work and inspired gardening has resulted in a space that is both welcoming and provides beautiful food for the community.”

The Kiwanis Lakewood Garden Team members are Jim Endicott, Dave Bennett, Fran Phelan, John Caldwell, Jerry and Maren Dunlap, and Sharon and Tom Charbonnel. The raised beds at the Lakewood Community Garden were constructed 7 years ago by members of the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park. 42 raised plots are available for rental to community members and 5 plots provide fresh produce donated to the Lakewood Nourish Food Bank. The Lakewood Parks and Recreation Department provides the administrative services. The maintenance department from Lakewood Parks and Recreation did the initial site preparation and installed and continues to maintain the water supply faucets.

Since the award cannot be celebrated in person the Pierce Conservation District will be producing a short video where PCD staff will highlight the reasons the Kiwanis Lakewood Garden Team were honored with the 2020 Community Food Project of the Year Award.

PCD will begin releasing videos on April 5th on Facebook and on their website: www.PierceCD.org and www.facebook.com/PierceConservationDistrict/