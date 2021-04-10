Washingtonians Can Track Their $1,400 with “Get My Payment” Tool on IRS.gov

Tacoma, WA – With 80 percent of Washington adults set to receive Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan and money beginning to be directly deposited into bank accounts,U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) is highlighting a new “Get My Payment” tool from IRS.gov where Washingtonians can check the status of their payments.

“I want to make sure Washingtonians access these payments as quickly as possible so they can pay bills, care for their families and support local businesses and jobs,” said Rep. Kilmer

Many Washingtonians have already received their payments. Kilmer encourages all Washingtonians to use the “Get My Payment” tool from IRS.gov to check the status of their payments and make sure they receive the money they are owed. In most cases, these payments are automatic and no action is necessary to receive them.

How to Check the Status of your Payment: Rep. Kilmer is encouraging Washingtonians to go online and check the status of their payment using the “Get My Payment” tool at: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

What to Expect: Washingtonians are already seeing payments show up in their bank accounts if their 2019 or 2020 taxes have been processed by the IRS or they used the "non-filer portal" for previous payments and provided their bank account information to the IRS. Recipients of other federal government benefits, like Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement Board, or Veterans Affairs benefits, should expect to receive a payment automatically as well. For Washingtonians awaiting a paper check or debit card, some checks have been mailed already, but most will find their paper checks or debit cards in the mail over the next several weeks.

How Many Washingtonians Will Get Payments: According to the White House, more than 4.4 million adults and 1.6 million children in Washington are eligible to receive payments of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan that Rep. Kilmer helped pass into law. That means 80 percent of all Washington adults and 77 percent of all Washington children in the state are set to receive payments.

Who is Eligible for Payments: The American Rescue Plan that Rep. Kilmer helped pass into law included Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person. Individuals earning up to $75,000 annually, heads of household earning up to $112,500 annually, and couples earning up to $150,000 annually will receive the full $1,400 per person, for themselves and their dependents. After that, the checks begin to phase out, with payments stopping at individuals earning $80,000 in annual income, heads of household earning $120,000 in annual income and married couples earning $160,000 in annual income.

Kilmer also announced that many Social Security recipients and others who have not yet received their Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 from the American Rescue Plan should expect to see electronic payments hit their bank accounts or be loaded onto their Direct Express Cards beginning today.

Today’s latest round of electronic payments applies specifically to those who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability (SSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) benefits and who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return or did not use the Non-Filers tool.

Most payments will be automatically deposited into banks accounts or loaded onto the Direct Express Cards where they receive Social Security benefits. Those waiting on paper checks or debit cards through the mail should expect to receive their payments over the next several days.