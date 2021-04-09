Strickland Leads Freshman Members on a Letter to Advance Reproductive Health Rights

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) led freshman Members of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus (PCC), Co-Chaired by Representatives Diana DeGette (CO-1) and Barbara Lee (CA-3), in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging his Administration to take swift and proactive actions in line with PCC priorities to protect reproductive health rights in the United States and around the world. Strickland was joined in sending the letter by Representatives Sara Jacobs (CA-53), Mondaire Jones (NY-17), Jake Auchincloss (MA-4), Nikema Williams (GA-5), Deborah Ross (NC-2), Marie Newman (IL-3), Kathy Manning (NC-6) and Cori Bush (MO-1).

“Reproductive health access is not only about supporting body autonomy and wellbeing, it’s also about economic freedom. During a global pandemic and amid a maternal mortality crisis, the United States has a responsibility to support public health at home and abroad, not worsen it. While progress has been made to roll back many Trump-era attacks on reproductive health rights, more can and must be done to re-affirm Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus priorities and undo harmful policies, such as the Hyde Amendment and the Trump Title X Gag Rule. I thank my freshman Pro-Choice Caucus colleagues for joining me on this letter, and look forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration under the leadership of PCC Co-Chairs DeGette and Lee to achieve these goals,” said Congresswoman Strickland.

“The Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus is one of the largest and most active caucuses in Congress. After a four-year-long assault on Americans’ reproductive rights, we have a lot of work to do. This kind of engagement from such a talented group of new lawmakers is exactly what we need to further our pro-choice agenda and undo the damage done by the Trump administration,” said Pro-Choice Caucus Co-Chair, Congresswoman DeGette.

“As Co-Chair of the Pro-Choice Caucus and Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, I applaud the early efforts of Freshmen members of the Pro-Choice Caucus to advance reproductive health of people in the U.S. and across the globe,” said Congresswoman Barbara Lee. “Especially as we face a global pandemic, it’s critical that we work to end harmful and discriminatory restrictions on reproductive care in our budget and policies. I look forward to continue working with the Freshmen Pro-Choice Caucus members and the Biden-Harris administration to ensure access to reproductive care,” said Pro-Choice Caucus Co-Chair, Congresswoman Lee.