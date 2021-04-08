Cancel culture is the focus of KBTC’s Northwest Now

It seems like every year, America becomes more divided as people become less tolerant of those who have opposing views and opinions. Along with this division comes attempts to silence and ostracize those with whom we don’t agree, a concept that’s known as “cancel culture.”

On this edition of Northwest Now, we’ll take a closer look at this social practice. Is “canceling” someone the best way to deal with controversy, or is it a threat to the future of free speech?

Northwest Now is a weekly public affairs program that airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College. You can visit our website to watch past episodes and learn more about our show.

