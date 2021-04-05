Catherine Place – An Oasis for Women

In October of 2020, I had the privilege of meeting eleven women who had either changed their lives, or changed the lives of others at Catherine Place. Over the course of two days I recorded their stories and learned about this wonderful organization.

Calm and gentle is the overwhelming feeling I had each time I visited and each time I re-watch the videos of their stories. Catherine Place is located just two blocks from Wright Park and less than a hundred yards from a second community park. Both parks offer areas where you can enjoy nature and observe the beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

Catherine Place was founded by the Tacoma Dominican Community. I’ve met the sisters over the last ten years or so. Catherine Place is now celebrating twenty years as “an oasis for women.” Their focus is on women’s growth and spirituality.

Nothing tells the story of Catherine Place and its impact on women like the words of someone who experienced it: “This was a place, this was THE place I wanted to be. I was ‘home.’ A difference? It was instantaneous for me. Acceptance, welcome and opportunity for growth of spirit, sense of self and belonging to a supportive community. Wrapped in welcome arms and support of spirit. That sense of belonging made a difference that day and that remains and will remain with me for a lifetime.”

I don’t want to give you the wrong impression of Catherine Place. It is serious, but the approach is simply kind. The response is mostly a combination of quiet, smiles and laughter . . . and a feeling of peace. For more information about Catherine Place, please visit their website – catherineplace.org/

Because of COVID-19, Catherine Place has been using Zoom for their gatherings. Instead of limiting interaction, by using Zoom they have managed to expand their message and now see participation from past members as far away as Florida. There are serious discussions as much as there are smiles and joy. There are 2 ways to “join the party.” You can attend their “Boombaballa” celebration or simply visit their Event Website anytime where you can watch videos about Catherine Place in action.

Boombaballa is both a celebration and a fundraiser, but mostly it’s just plain fun. The women that I spoke with mention the joy and cheer of the event. I feel that it’s a better world each time I meet those who are involved with Catherine Place, so I can only imagine the glee and delight of Boombaballa. Please, take part if you can. – secure.givelively.org/event/catherine-place/boombaballa-2021/boombaballa-2021

