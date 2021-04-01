The Wild One – Classic Society Rebel Movie Review

If you’ve never seen the classic motorcycle, bad boy animalism of “The Wild One” rebelling against society, you owe it to your self to watch this wonderful black and white film from 1953. Marlon Brando plays Johnny, a sullen young man in jeans, leather jacket, boots, and a cap just askew enough to look cool. Although it would be years before I had a motorcycle, I rode an Austrian “English racer”, with a Confederate flag tied to the handlebars. I wore what were called engineer boots, like those worn by Brando.

Mildred: Hey Johnny, what are you rebelling against?

Johnny: Whadda you got?

In 1962, my sophomore year at Clover Park High School, I graduated from my bike to our 4-door 1953 Chrysler. Yes, nothing says angst and teenage rebellion like a four-door six cylinder family car. The coolest person I knew at school was Ken Austin. He wore jeans, boots, and short sleeve shirts with a pack of cigarettes rolled up on his left arm. He was in lust of fellow student Sally Dennewith, but then so were most of the boys at Clover Park. Years later, Sally sang and danced and performed in Las Vegas before she passed away too soon. Peg and I are friends with her younger sister, Debbie.

I lusted, too. I settled for a Vespa instead of a motorcycle after I graduated. I dreamed of motorcycles, but is wasn’t until the mid-1970s that I bought my first motorcycle. I pretended I was Marlon Brando and riding a Harley-Davidson. Instead I bought a Suzuki 90 and drove it to save gas. I gave the kids a ride up and down the alley. I did eventually get a bigger bike, a Honda 250. One ride was enough. A pot-smoking, Harley-riding, friend was deliberately run down on the freeway. He lost the lower portion of his leg. I sold the Honda.

My son Del had a motorcycle. He moved to Phoenix to attend a special trade school where he learned to wrench Harleys (repair and tune). We were afraid every time he rode his bike.

Actually, the Harley-Davidson that I envisioned with Marlon Brando turned out to be a Triumph. Marlon rode his own bike in the movie. The film was a major triumph, too. It became a classic. “Two rival motorcycle gangs terrorize a small town after one of their leaders is thrown in jail.” Basically, “The Wild One” is a cowboy film. Two rival gangs descend on the town of Wrightsville . . . and the town just wasn’t big enough for the both of them. There’s no gun duel, but Johnny, played by Marlon Brando . . . “Driven Too Far By His Own Hot Blood!” fights with Chino, played by Lee Marvin. They had issues on and off screen.

Fellow brooding and angst ridden actor, James Dean later purchased a Triumph TR5 Trophy motorcycle to copy Marlon Brando and his Triumph.

“Reflecting on the movie in his autobiography, Marlon Brando concluded that it had not aged very well but said, “More than most parts I’ve played in the movies or onstage, I related to Johnny, and because of this, I believe I played him as more sensitive and sympathetic than the script envisioned. There’s a line in the picture where he snarls, ‘Nobody tells me what to do.’ That’s exactly how I’ve felt all my life.”.”

Watch “The Wild One” trailer – imdb.com/video/vi974371353

Many people thought that both Marlon Brando and Lee Marvin as well as the other gang members were too old for their characters.

For more information and details on “The Wild One” trivia visit – imdb.com/title/tt0047677/trivia

