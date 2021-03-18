March is Women’s History Month and the theme this year is ‘Choose to Challenge’

A very special program is planned for Coffee Chat and Change the World on Monday, March 22 at 9:00 am. We’ve had requests for stories to celebrate women in science.

Artist/Author Jennifer Chushcoff will share her forthcoming picture book about Aquanaut Sylvia Earle, the first woman to serve as Chief Scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). With her former husband, Graham Hawkes, Earle designed and built a submersible craft that could dive to unprecedented depths of 3,000 feet.

To celebrate challenges shared:

Singer Composer Linda Allen will treat the audience to live entertainment, sharing some of her songs of women’s achievements including “Here’s To The Women” her ballad comemorating the Battle for the 19th Ammendment.

To Celebrate today’s accomplishments

We invited Woman Business Owner Regina Carey to tell us about her plans and achievements in teaching women to use their natural strengths including the power of words! Regulars at Coffee Chat will be very excited since Gina is the producer of the show and absolutely vital to its success.

Rounding off the program will be the regular Feature, “Father Fred Tells it Like It Is.” Our personal Chef Anessa McClendon will prepare an unexpected but delightful treat – which the audience can only taste if they make it themselves and Patt Schwab rounds off the day with her ideas for celebrating holidays you never heard of.

