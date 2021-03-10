COVID-19 Is Not Over Yet . . . Even if You've Had it

As people age, we all worry about finding ourselves lost and confused, however it’s now happening to younger people as well. Roughly 30% of COVID survivors are experiencing side-effects from the disease that includes confusion and memory loss.

I’m an avid listener to NPR, but only when I’m either driving by myself or waiting for my wife, Peg. While she was shopping at Walgreen’s earlier this week, I heard a report on NPR bout people who have lived through COVID only to experience additional problems. If you have had the disease you may be suffering from lingering problems. People who suffer from the following symptoms along with hair loss and cracked teeth or tooth loss are called COVID-19 “long-haulers.”

Here are the Top 15 reported long-hauler symptoms

anxiety body aches or muscle or joint pain brain fog, difficulty concentrating, or memory challenges chest tightness, pressure, or pain chills or sweats cough dizziness diarrhea elevated temperature fatigue headache heart palpitations/tachycardia inability to exercise insomnia shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Although I have long experienced the “inability to exercise” or the desire to exercise, I have not had COVID. These symptoms affect both men and women, but quite often complaints are pushed aside when women complain about the same effects that men experience. Apparently, however, more men than women die from the initial disease itself. – “More men than women are dying from COVID-19. Why?” – www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/features/more-men-than-women-are-dying-from-covid-19-why/

People who had COVID and have other symptoms like hair loss and cracked teeth or tooth loss are called COVID-19 “long-haulers.”

Over this last year 500,000 Americans died from COVID 19, even though most people who get sick with the disease recover within a few weeks. So far Pierce County has had 38,424 cases of COVID. 2749 were hospitalized. 554 died. – doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/DataDashboard

If you have the above symptoms, and you recovered from COVID you may be a long hauler. Statistically You could be one of the 11,000 sufferers. Talk to your doctor for treatment or at least peace of mind.

