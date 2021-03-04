I Care a Lot – Film Review

Imagine someone explaining to you that your mother’s doctor and the court has given a person complete control over your mom, her home, her savings, and access to her . . . and there is nothing you can do about it.

Rosamund Pike plays Marla Grayson, a crooked legal guardian who drains the savings of her elderly wards. With a sympathetic judge and complacent doctors and senior living establishments, she has established a lucrative relationship that makes her look like a dedicated do-gooder.

Imagine someone explaining to you that your mother’s doctor and the court has given a person complete control over your mom.

“If you are elderly and haven’t legally arranged for someone to take care of things for you should you become incapacitated, a state court can give a total stranger complete control over your life savings, your home and even which medicines you are given. It’s a system that has led to a cottage industry of paid professional guardians managing the affairs of our elderly – a role traditionally performed by a spouse, adult children or other close relatives or friends. And sadly it has often been abused.” – Article – The System Of Court-Appointed Guardians Continues To Fail The Elderly – huffpost.com/entry/court-appointed-guardian-system-failing-elderly_n_59d3f70be4b06226e3f44d4e

Rosamund Pike plays Marla Grayson, a crooked legal guardian who drains the savings of her elderly wards.

Marla may have met her match with Jennifer Peterson (played very nicely by Dianne Wiest). Jennifer and her son, played by Peter Dinklage, don’t really play by the book, themselves.

Marla may have met her match with Jennifer Peterson (played very nicely by Dianne Wiest).

Nicholas Logan plays a scared cabbie and dedicated henchman sent to pick up Jennifer for her monthly meeting with her son.

Escalation is the rule of the day in the battle of wits for custody and life. One-upmanship can kill you.

Nicholas Logan plays a scared cabbie and dedicated henchman.

Watch the trailer – imdb.com/video/vi3598172441

My son Patrick told me about this film playing on Netflix. He said he had already watched it twice. I’ve only seen it once . . . so far. I did let him know that his mom and I were still both competent . . . for now.

Escalation is the rule of the day in the battle of wits for custody and life.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.