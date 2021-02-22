COVID in Lakewood

America takes pride in being #1 in a wide array of accomplishments. But a distressing milestone has been reached of half-a-million COVID-19 deaths, more than any other country in the world.

The US has almost 28 million active COVID cases, the most in the world, and two-and-a-half times more than the next leading country, India, with nearly 11 million.

Currently 12% of US have at least received their first dose of vaccine, but 35% of US have already been infected with the coronavirus. Researchers indicate that those surviving COVID-19 may have a several-month immunity, but research continues.

President Joe Biden has increased the number of weekly vaccine shipments to states to 13.5 million doses.

An average of 2,700 people per day received a vaccine in Pierce County last week.

Lakewood’s St. Clare Hospital started administering vaccine doses on Dec. 17th. Over 85,000 total doses will have been given out by St. Clare’s parent organization, Virginia Mason Health System, systemwide, nearly 50,000 of them within the last month. Of that number, 7 have had reactions typical with what you would find for inoculations, such as a red bump or when people pass out from the sight of needles.

When the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations were first fielded, doctors in Virginia Mason stepped-up and took the vaccinations and the staff then lined up for the shots as well.

Hospitals like St. Clare have not seen a run on medical services. Some of this is attributed to people staying home and avoiding hospitals. The Northwest has not suffered from the effects of COVID much owing to the population being a little younger, more affluent, and more spread out than other urban centers. People electing to get outside more often here hasn’t hurt either.

The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is a federal program that may help pay for costs of medical care and other specific expenses of certain people who have been seriously injured by certain medicines or vaccines, including this vaccine. Generally, a claim must be submitted to the CICP within one (1) year from the date of receiving the vaccine. To learn more about this program, visit www.hrsa.gov/cicp/

Washington State has counted nearly 5000 COVID deaths.

Some optimistic sources say results can be seen as early as April, but say we may not be back to normal until autumn.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.