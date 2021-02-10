Letter: Censorship and the CPSDB

Censorship is understood to be the suppression of speech, public communication, or other information, on the basis that such material is considered “inconvenient.”

At the February 8, 2021 Clover Park School District Board meeting, Director Paul Wagemann asked his fellow board members to amend the December 21, 2020 meeting minutes to include his comments.

In response to Wagemann’s request, Director and Board Vice-President Alyssa Anderson-Pearson stated, “It is important to remember it (the December 21 minutes) was an overview that happened, not word for word.”

The meeting minutes of that December 21 meeting clearly state that “each director was given the opportunity to discuss how he or she felt about the choice of words used and to express what equity means to them.”

The comments of Superintendent Banner are included.

The comments of Directors Schafer, Jacobs, Anderson-Pearson and Veliz are included.

But the comments of Director Wagemann are not included.

Why?

During the February 8, 2021 meeting, Schafer ironically stated, “Objective and accurate – these things are very important to me.”

What has been “objective and accurate” about the censoring – the suppression of speech – of Paul Wagemann’s comments during the December 21, 2020 CPSDB meeting?