Lakewood First Lions Crab Feed a Drive Through in 2021

The Lakewood First Lions Club would like to thank Heritage Bank in Lakewood for their continuing sponsorship of our annual crab feed. This year, because of the pandemic, it is being held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14th, as a drive through in Fort Steilacoom Park. We prefer that meals be paid ahead of time using PayPal but will accept checks.

Lakewood First Lions Club members share a core belief:

To make Lakewood a better community!

Lions in Lakewood share three things in common:

We Serve We support each other in friendship We have fun

Nationally, Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.

Lions around the world support five arenas:

Vision Diabetes Hunger EnvironmentEnvironment Childhood Cancer

Our Global Causes complement all of the great ways our club serves locally, and gives Lions new opportunities to help meet the growing challenges facing humanity. Lions matter now more than ever. Be a Lion!

Below are current projects and causes Lakewood First Lions support with hands, hearts and funds:

Lions Love Kids

Lions help fund the Springbrook Kids Summer Camp, a collaboration of many local organizations and dynamic leaders

Springbrook kids look forward to our annual Easter Egg hunt at the Park

We help with Clover Park School District's Math Relay

Lion Santa comes the Lakewood’s Tree Lighting event each year to delight hundreds of kids

Our Club joins other clubs to help Mary Bridge Hospital better serve kids with cancer

We support Lakewood YMCA Power Scholars Academy and provide scholarship funds to a University of Washington student

We worked with Kiwanians, Rotary and other volunteers to install new playground equipment at Kiwanis Park

Lions Give Sight

In recent years our club collaborated with school nurses to conduct over 5,000 hearing screenings in Clover Park, Dupont and Steilacoom schools

We collect, recycle and prepare thousands of eyeglasses to send to Third World countries

For years we have identified and delivered glasses and hearing aids to low-income residents

Lions Care for the Environment

We participate in Parks Appreciation Day and help kids engage in the Garden Club at Springbrook Park

Lions support MD 19 CARE (School Gardens for Healthy Nutrition project in Honduras)

We could use more hands to help with Cleaning and Adopt-A Street projects

Lions Fight Diabetes

Our Club provides scholarships so that more kids can participate in Camp Leo, designed to inspire and motivate kids with Diabetes to “be all that they can be”

We need more hands to address Diabetes awareness in low-income neighborhoods and schools

Lions Raise Funds

Over 200 guests have participated in our Crab Feed and Dance in January with the proceeds going to expand our work in Lakewood

Lions Have Fun

Lasting friendships are formed as members and friends gather regularly for potlucks, fun events, and work parties

We welcome new members from all walks of life to join us in our endeavor to make Lakewood a better place where ALL can thrive.

To purchase tickets, go to www.paypal.com

1. If you already have a PayPal account, click on SEND

2. Then click on SEND MONEY

3. Enter your own personal email and password

4. In the send money box, type Lakewood1stLions@hotmail.com

5. Then list the total amount ($50 per person).

If you do not have a PayPal account, please create one on line. It’s free and easy. Simply follow their directions, then continue using the directions listed above. LAST DAY TO RESERVE A MEAL IS FRIDAY, FEB. 5th.