Letter: The CPSD, Emails and Groupthink?

A Public Disclosure Request for “all emails and correspondence and board meeting minutes related to Paul Wagemann’s alleged ‘crack the whip’ comment” netted 86 emails that are carbon copies.

In these mass-produced emails that supposedly find School Board Director Paul Wagemann’s “crack the whip” comment “racist and absolutely unacceptable,” there is only one difference that distinguishes every single one of these emails: the name of the one signing and sending it.

Otherwise, every single one of the 86 emailed letters to the Clover Park School District are exactly the same.

Suggested what to believe, the signers evidently believed it. Suggested what to write, the signers wrote it.

Every comma, every period, every letter and every word are exactly in the same place in every single one of the 86 emailed letters to the school board.

Talk about intellectual lemmings! This is a perfect example of coordinated groupthink.

Though the signers had the opportunity to do their homework – to investigate the charges; to inquire as to context; to exert even minimal effort so as to demonstrate even a modicum of intelligence – 86 appear as mouth-breathing zombies, regurgitating the party line.

And whose party line might that be?

The first person pronoun is used in all 86 emails – as if to convey that the writer was personally outraged, personally offended and personally disgusted by Wagemann’s “crack the whip” comment.

So, it was personal then?

One is forced to wonder if the signers – presumably citizens and educators – have been unwittingly manipulated, unsuspectingly duped, deviously conned into complying with this concerted act of character assassination.

Would the leaders of the Clover Park School District board care to comment about the origins of these 86 emails that contain exactly the same message?