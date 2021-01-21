Westside Story – Stop Junk Mail

Are you like me? Do you ever get sick and tired of being sick and tired of receiving a mailbox full of junk mail?

I have suffered from a barage of copious amounts of junk mail for decades.

Finally, based on my natural genius, I have discovered a novel and effective solution for stopping junk mail. I am confident you have never seen or thought of my ingenious solution for the pesky junk mail problem. So keep an open mind. The good news is my idea does not need to cost you money to implement.

Allow me to share my junk mail-stopping idea with all of you, so you too can quit being pestered by prolific pesky junk mail producers.

The only tool you need is a post hole digger. TIP: Look through your junk mail collection. You might find a post hole digger at a reasonable price as a junk mail offer.

Stop junk mail action steps.

Pull your existing mailbox out of the ground using maximum brute force. Use a post hole digger to create a new mailbox post hole. Install your officially certified USPS mailbox backward. By violating USPS mailbox standards, you will INSTANTLY stop junk mail from being delivered to your home.

Anyone who is creative enough to use a backward mailbox will never be bothered with junk mail again.

I know. I know. Not only will your junk mail stop, your regular mail and bills will also stop. I am working on that. With a genius like me, you can count on an innovative solution for your new “no mail” problem. Be sure to read The Suburban Times everyday, so you do not miss my next mind blowing installment for your personal mail management.