Seeing Through a Maze of Glass and Instructions – Recycling

Glass jars . . . they seem to multiply. Pickles, condiments, jams, jelly, We washed them out when empty and placed them in a blue container which we carried out the curb every two weeks for pickup. This changed for us at the beginning of the year. My wife Peggy gave me instructions on where to take it, but questions arose.

I wrote PPeck of the City of Tacoma about glass recycling because the only 2021 instructions mentioned delay of the original pickup of glass every two weeks and the location of where to drop off the glass (the Co-op on Pearl and North 46th for Northenders like us). My wife and I drove around the block of the co-op and saw no information.

Correspondence:

Me: Northend. What’s the story? I saw no instructions and there was no one to ask at the co-op.

Preston Peck: Good morning, Don. What sort of instructions were you looking for?

Me: Dump here? Glass as is? Jars still labeled? Throw your glass up into the big green container? Did you clean out all the food? Stuff your stuff into the gray plastic buckets? Yes, this is the place to leave your glass? Be careful not to break glass? Break glass if you need to or want to? Hold fart and grin? You know ,just some indication that things are being right . . . at the right place . . . at the right time.

Preston Peck: The glass drop-off container is located on the southeast corner of the Co-op parking lot. I’ve circled the area in red below. It’s noted by signage for parking that states those parking stalls are for glass drop-off. You will follow the same rules as you would when we picked up glass curbside. Please make sure that the glass is empty, clean, and dry. No caps or lids. No need to remove labels. The purple container has five, eight-inch portals on either side of the container. Place the glass into any of the portals. Please let me know if you have any other questions. (an aerial shot of the co-op and the parking lot was included)

Ahhhhhhh, enlightenment. We had missed the purple container and saw no signs when we turned on to North 45th from North Pearl. We found many containers on the opposite corner, but that apparently was all from the Co-op.

We drove into the parking lot and parked right by the collection container. You can feed it glass in its own portholes and home batteries (like for flashlights, and smoke alarms) in there separate collector on the end of the container.

Soon, Peg was stuffing one or two jars at a time into the small portholes which are located on both sides of the glass container. I’m guessing that the small portholes are to keep people from getting rid of plate glass, commodes, sinks, etc. It also stops the collection of jug jars and figurines as well, however.

There is a sign on the side that helps explain what is acceptable.

If you live in Tacoma, you can write Preston for more details if you need them (peck), for Lakewood you can visit WLI Recycling Inc – 10529 Lakeview Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

For more Glass Drop-Off Locations | Pierce County, WA – visit the Official Website – co.pierce.wa.us/1539/Glass-Drop-Off

