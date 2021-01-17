Vet Clinic, Jan ’21

New resources for military veterans…

•1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) is the one number to reach VA

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/82379/1-800-myva411/

•COVID-19 vaccines: Stay informed and help us prepare

www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed

•Minority Veterans on VA’s Priority List for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/08/minority-veterans-vas-priority-list-covid-19-vaccine-distribution.html

•How veterans can still serve after they take off the uniform

www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/11/09/how-veterans-can-still-serve-after-they-take-off-the-uniform/

•Did you miss the deadline to register online for the Economic Impact Payment?

www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments

•Code Platoon offers software development training for Veterans and spouses

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/81258/software-development-training-veterans-spouses/

•VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/82577/va-united-way-doordash-deliver-food-supplies-veterans-experiencing-food-insecurity/

•VA Welcome Kit adds 10 new guides for Veterans and their families

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/82353/va-welcome-kit-easy-understand-guide-getting-started-va/

•Military spouses: 500 employers are now looking to hire you

www.militarytimes.com/pay-benefits/2020/12/09/military-spouses-more-than-500-employers-are-now-looking-to-hire-you/

•The Military Sisterhood Initiative Holiday Membership Drive

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/82543/military-sisterhood-initiative-holiday-membership-drive/