Letter: Who – And What – Is Behind The Equity, Diversity And Inclusion Training For The Clover Park School District?

Ninety minutes into the January 11, 2021 Zoom meeting of the Clover Park School District Board (CPSD), Director Paul Wagemann asked for background information on the consultant who will provide training to the District on the subjects of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI).

With the exception of promising to provide a link to the consultant’s website, the board voted down Wagemann’s request.

In objecting to Wagemann’s request, Director Carole Jacobs commented, “We do not approve every consultant that the Superintendent chooses to bring into the district. To so task the Superintendent is micromanaging.”

But both Directors Alyssa Anderson Pearson and Anthony Veliz stated they believed at least a link would be in order.

So, for the public, here is the link and what was discovered upon further research into the people behind the EDI training in the CPSD.

They call themselves “Facilitating Awareness for Change & Equity (F.A.C.E.) Consulting Collaborative.”

Mike Beebe is the contact person for F.A.C.E. and notes in his experiences that he served as Board Chairperson on the Board of Directors for COLAGE (Children of Lesbians and Gays Everywhere), “a national organization advocating for the rights of GLBT families.”

The Executive Director of COLAGE, Jordan Budd, had this to say in response to Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“We will not succeed in uplifting democracy or bringing queer liberation to all members of the LGBTQ+ community until we do the work of dismantling white supremacy.”

COLAGE is also a participant in the annual Creating Change conference, which is billed as “the largest LGBTQ activist conference in the country” and “the political hothouse” of the National Gay, Lesbian Task Force (NGLTF).

Serving with Beebe on F.A.C.E. is Viviana Aguilar whose special interest “is multicultural children’s literature and the unlearning of ethnic, gender, class and age bias presented in instructional materials.”

Would the CPSDB please explain to the citizens of the district the reasoning behind the selection of the Facilitating Awareness for Change & Equity (F.A.C.E.) Consulting Collaborative?