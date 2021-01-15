Letter: Who – And What – Is Behind The Equity, Diversity And Inclusion Training For The Clover Park School District?

Ninety minutes into the January 11, 2021 Zoom meeting of the Clover Park School District Board (CPSD), Director Paul Wagemann asked for background information on the consultant who will provide training to the District on the subjects of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI).
With the exception of promising to provide a link to the consultant’s website, the board voted down Wagemann’s request.
In objecting to Wagemann’s request, Director Carole Jacobs commented, “We do not approve every consultant that the Superintendent chooses to bring into the district. To so task the Superintendent is micromanaging.”
But both Directors Alyssa Anderson Pearson and Anthony Veliz stated they believed at least a link would be in order.
So, for the public, here is the link and what was discovered upon further research into the people behind the EDI training in the CPSD.
They call themselves “Facilitating Awareness for Change & Equity (F.A.C.E.) Consulting Collaborative.”
Mike Beebe is the contact person for F.A.C.E. and notes in his experiences that he served as Board Chairperson on the Board of Directors for COLAGE (Children of Lesbians and Gays Everywhere), “a national organization advocating for the rights of GLBT families.”
The Executive Director of COLAGE, Jordan Budd, had this to say in response to Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“We will not succeed in uplifting democracy or bringing queer liberation to all members of the LGBTQ+ community until we do the work of dismantling white supremacy.”
COLAGE is also a participant in the annual Creating Change conference, which is billed as “the largest LGBTQ activist conference in the country” and “the political hothouse” of the National Gay, Lesbian Task Force (NGLTF).
Serving with Beebe on F.A.C.E. is Viviana Aguilar whose special interest “is multicultural children’s literature and the unlearning of ethnic, gender, class and age bias presented in instructional materials.”
Would the CPSDB please explain to the citizens of the district the reasoning behind the selection of the Facilitating Awareness for Change & Equity (F.A.C.E.) Consulting Collaborative?
Comments
DAVID ANDERSON says
Concerning the “Creating Change” organization, Karen Oscomb wrote in the January 31, 2019 Los Angeles blade – “America’s LGBT News Source” – about Urvashi Vaid, a “Marxist-leaning former director,” who in 1993 called “for traditional 50-state get-out-the-vote organizing to combat the Christian Coalition.”
Vaid said, “‘We must develop a more pro-active and clear political strategy” to “knit together” different efforts, she said, and build a powerful movement to secure a federal equality act and beat back Newt Gingrich’s revolution.”
Connecting the dots:
“Creating Change” – the organization where Vaid advocated 28 years ago an anti-Christian “knit together” network to achieve “equality” – is the same organization whose conferences are attended by COLAGE as a featured presenter.
Mike Beebe served as Board Chairperson of the Board of Directors for COLAGE.
Mike Beebe is the contact for the consultant team brought on board by the Clover Park School District.
On Beebe’s team of consultants is Viviana Aguilar whose speciality – to use her own words – is that participants in her training “unlearn” what is, in her view, objectionable “instructional materials.”
Has a “Marxist-leaning;” “white supremacy dismantling;” “instructional materials unlearning;” “Christian Coalition” combating movement come to fruition and infiltrated the Clover Park School District?
The problematic roots are there.
When School Board Director Paul Wagemann made his “crack the whip” comment on December 14, School Board President Marty Schafer responded that he was “not comfortable with that comment.”
Now that readers have read who – and what – is behind the collaborative invited into the District, perhaps readers will respond similarly to the school board:
“We are not comfortable with your consultant.”