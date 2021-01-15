A Special Day Deserves Special Food

It was a special day, so we celebrated with a fantastic fried scallop dinner. Why was the day so special? Large Sea Scallops were on sale at Fred Meyer, who frequently has super deals on seafood.

Peg and I love scallops. We usually order them at Pacific Grill in downtown Tacoma and The Lobster Shop on Ruston Way along the Tacoma waterfront. This time I bought a pound and a half for $9.99 a pound. I looked up a recipe for fried scallops and set our cast iron frying pan into action.

Pacific Grill was a casualty of COVID and the economy. We did order out from The Lobster Shop in November for a celebration of our wedding anniversary. Their scallops were wonderful. – thesubtimes.com/2020/11/22/ordering-out-and-the-lobster-shop-restaurant-review/

Peg invited my cousin, Lindy, to join us for a scallop dinner. This turned our evening dinner into a feast. Lindy made oven-baked Brussels sprouts and baby potatoes with olive oil, vinegar, and red onions. In addition we had over-baked potatoes and sour cream. Our salad featured fresh greens, a minced pear, red peppers, celery, raisins, honey-roasted peanuts, and a huge sliced radish with fresh squeezed lime juice. Dessert featured black berries, raspberries, and blueberries over slices of cranberry cake with a non-dairy ice cream that tasted like sweet cream.

The scallops were the featured fare of the evening. They were served on our colorful fish platter. I made one mistake. I used too much olive oil and not enough butter once I turned the scallops over, so they weren’t quite as brown as I would have liked, but . . . they melted in our mouth and created smiles on all three faces.

We lost Pacific Grill last year to COVID, and we lost Peg’s youngest sister, Kate to COPD in the fall. On a visit from Kate in 2015, Peg and I, her older sister Pat, and her sister Kate dined at Pacific Grill. It was a warm gathering . . . and featured scallops as well. We each ordered something different but Peg ordered scallops as her main dish. She told the rest of us they were a treat. So, we ordered two scallops in addition to our main dishes. She was right, the scallops were excellent. All the food was enjoyable, and so is the memory. – nwadventures.us/Pacific-Grill-Review-2015.html