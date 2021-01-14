Ball Peen Hammers or Ball Pein Hammers All Look the Same to Me

Most people, if they have a hammer, have a claw or framing hammer. I recently bought a ball peen hammer. A ball peen or ball pein hammer has a metal ball shape on the end where you would usually have a claw. The round ball part is generally used for shaping metal. I have no need to shape metal, but I bought a small ball pein hammer because of the price and the size. Also, it reminds me of the tomahawks we bought for our young boys years ago. It has a nice heft.

A claw hammer, which could be called a framing hammer, or several other carpentry name variants is a must-have tool around the house or garage. The flat round end of the claw hammer is used to drive nails into wood. If you do a bad job of hammering, then the claw part of the hammer is used to grab hold of the nail and either bend the nail straight if you bent it (so you can try driving it again) or pull the nail out completely with the claw. Claw hammers come in different sizes and weights.

I picked up the smallish ball peen hammer from the cheap tool bin at Ace Hardware. I thought it would be the ideal tool for creating a small hole in drywall with a nail and then tapping a plastic wall anchor into the sheet rock for hanging art on our interior walls. In addition, I’ve used it on two other projects (securing a TV antennae, and repairing a leather bound antique box).

I’ve seen the hammer referred to as Ball Peen and Ball Pein and have seen nothing to clarify the difference in names. I’ve been successful in using the little hammer so far. If I ever hurt myself hammering with it, I could probably throw it further than I could a claw hammer.

