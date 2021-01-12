Pacific Foods Boxes of Soups Review

I first started trading at Bartell Drugs because they offered great prices on scan disks. Soon, Peg and I would check the ads in the Sunday papers for the Bartell flyer. Scan disks soon transitioned to maple syrup, pickled green beans and asparagus, and other interesting food items at excellent sales prices.

In the fall of 2020, we were intrigued by an ad we saw for three soup offerings. They caught our eye and soon held sway over our tongues: Cashew Carrot Ginger, Red Pepper & Tomato, and Butternut Squash.

Three soups caught our eye and soon held sway over our tongues: Cashew Carrot Ginger, Red Pepper & Tomato, and Butternut Squash.

The soups are not only good poured out of the container, but lend themselves to creative additions of spices and other ingredients, too. Our favorite is the Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup – “Grown in the sun and harvested at peak flavor, our favorite red peppers are slow roasted to bring out their natural sweetness. Vine-ripened tomatoes, organic milk, and a warm blend of spices round out the flavor for an organic soup that tastes like summer.”

Our favorite is the Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup which lends itself to creative additions of spices and other ingredients.

We like to use the soup as an appetizer course to the meal. We pour half a box into a small sauce pan and heat it up and then set it aside. In a frying pan we sauté a handful of sliced mushrooms in olive oil. We add Mrs Dash, ground pepper, garlic powder, Herb’s de Provence, and chives or green onions. We then add either a small Roma tomato quartered and chopped, or a can of Hunt’s Fire Roasted tomatoes. We serve it with tasty crackers or a toasted sour dough muffin.

We like to use the soup as an appetizer course to the meal.

Pacific Foods began in 1987 out of Tualatin, Oregon. They were a co-packer of tofu and soy milk. Their goal is to “Nourish Every Body.” Pacific Foods’ aseptic packaging lets them produce other non-dairy beverages that don’t require refrigeration.

We have our eyes on three other boxes of Pacific Foods soups that we haven’t found on the shelves, yet.

We have our eye on three other boxes of Pacific Foods that we have not found on the shelves, yet: Golden Cauliflower, and two versions of sweet potato soups. We can hardly wait to try them out.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.