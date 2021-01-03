Dollar Tree Sales Go Through the Ceiling

Saturday morning I leave home to purchase the Seattle Times Saturday edition and the The News Tribune Friday/Saturday edition. I can usually pick up a copy of The News Tribune for a buck at The Dollar Tree on Sixth Avenue in the Highland Hill Shopping Center, so that is my first stop. I was in shock and disbelief when I approached The Dollar Tree and found a temporary chain link fence blocking access and plywood over the windows and doors. I was devastated knowing that people on a budget need The Dollar Tree for everything from household needs to food items.

The roof gave way on the 21st of December and crashed through the ceiling. (Photo courtesy of Danelle Votta)

Of course, in today’s world most big corporations NEVER publish a contact address to answer questions, so I found out who rents the space at Highland Hill (a firm in Bellevue), and sent an email to Betsy. Perhaps I will get an answer next week, however I also published a message on Facebook asking if anyone knew why it was closed. In about an hour I had an answer. Friend Danelle Votta had the answer and images. The roof gave way on the 21st of December and crashed through the ceiling.

It looks like much of the damage initially came down on the holiday decorations, but of course the rain damaged most of the goods. The incident happened about one in the morning, so no one was there to be hurt from falling debris. Water and temperatures will cause most of the destruction.

No one was there to be hurt from falling debris, but water and temperatures will cause most of the destruction. (Photo courtesy of Danelle Votta)

The Dollar Tree is a great place for purchasing all kinds of affordable items as well as food. From Jimmy Dean sausages to packages of egg noodles, The Dollar Tree has bargains galore. For example, I love Peppadew peppers, but you can’t find them everywhere. The last time I checked at Metro Market they were ten dollars a pound. I can purchase fourteen ounce jars of Peppadew peppers for only a dollar. I bought five jars for five dollars total.

Luckily, The Dollar Tree stores are found all around our county: By the Tacoma Mall just off 38th Street, in Rainier Plaza – Tacoma Central on South 23rd – 72nd Street Square (Tacoma) – 14916 Pacific Ave S (Tacoma) – University Village (University Place) – Lakewood Cinema Plaza (Lakewood) – Lakewood Towne Center (Lakewood) – Oakbrook Plaza (Lakewood).

The Dollar True is a Fortune 500 company and operates 15,115 stores throughout the 48 contiguous U.S. states and Canada. In this time of COVID, The Dollar Tree is helping our neighbors survive.