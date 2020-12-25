Los Tamales Restaurant "to go" – Tamale Restaurant Review

While sitting in my car as Peggy searched for Christmas presents at Half-Price Books by the Tacoma Mall, I ordered dinner. It was 11:00 in the morning. A few days earlier I had seen a news item about Los Tamales on 72nd Street. The prices were excellent and they had a special price for Monday. This was Monday. I was hungry. I called and ordered a dozen. Back at home I put two tamales on my plate, opened one up, sprinkled both a green sauce and a hot sauce on top of one and shredded white Cheddar over it. It was excellent. So was the second one.

But before picking up those tamales we did more holiday shopping. We drove out to Lakewood, and then Parkland and then headed to 1018 East 72nd Street, Tacoma 98404 to Los Tamales. Two days before I had read an article about Sue Kidd’s favorite tamale restaurant: thesubtimes.com/2020/12/17/looking-for-christmas-tamales-in-pierce-county-this-tacoma-family-restaurant-will-make-15000/

Los Tamales has a large dining room. This works well for COVID restrictions. When I walked in, there were already three people in line waiting to order – all masked and social distanced. For their special Monday pricing you are limited to either chicken or pork. I had ordered a dozen pork tamales. With a nice tip, just $20. I think they like to take care of the lunch crowd before making the big “to go” orders. They made an exception for our holiday shopping.

We had two more stops to make before going home. This was a typical Pierce County Pacific Northwest winter weather day: gray and raining . . . hard. I dropped off Peg by the entrance to Fred Meyer on South 19th in Tacoma and then parked so I could spot her when she came out after picking up one gift. One gift turned into several of course as I sat waiting. I listened to the radio and thought about the tamales in my trunk. I finally gave up and retrieved a tamale to share. I ate half and put it aside. Fifteen minutes later I ate the other half. It was still wonderful.

Back home we transferred bags and boxes into the house as well as the still hot aluminum tray of pork tamales. I had two and Peg had one . . . and the need for dinner later was erased. We had tamales for several days . . . all were excellent.

