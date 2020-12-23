Parked Cars and Cries for Help . . . Everyday

Do you wonder about parked cars and vans in neighborhoods or near parks . . . do you ever wonder how many are the homes of people . . . of families . . . do you wonder about the cold and hunger going on just down the street from you? St Vinnie’s doesn’t have to wonder. They answer the calls for help . . . from every community in Pierce County.

Real Calls for help to St Vinnie’s:

Hi my name is XXXXXX XXXXXX and my phone number is XXX-XXX-XXXX. I’m calling because me and my daughter have been sleeping in the car for the last few days and we don’t have anywhere else to live and I wanted to know if you guys help with housing or help with where we could find a place of.

Hello . . . Hi my name is XXXXXX XXXXXX I was calling because I was told that you guys might be able to help get a room for the night or a week. Currently with my girlfriend and my seven month old son and we’re kinda homeless right now. You can give me a call back at XXX-XXX-XXXX.

Yes this is XXXXXX XXXXXX and I have a rheumatoid arthritis really bad and I’m living in my van and it’s getting really really cold and I don’t have no way to eat food or anything and I’m 57 years old and I need some housing assistance. Please get back with me thank you.

Hello my name is XXXXXX XXXXXX and Associated Ministries gave me your telephone number and a hold for a hotel voucher. I’ve been in my car now for 11 days and I just need I need a warm safe place to sleep so bad I’m sorry I’m waiting. My telephone number is XXX-XXX-XXXX. If you have any available or you have xxxxx please call me back. Thank you.

If you need help: svdptacoma.org/get-help/

If you can help: particular-council-of-tacoma-society-of-st-vincent-de-paul.square.site/