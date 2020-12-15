Excellent meals for up to six people – No Charge – Now 15 Restaurants

Tracy Peacock, Executive Director of St. Vinnie’s here in Pierce County introduced me to HelpKitchen. St. Vinnie’s helps with individuals with food and gas cards as well as rental assistance and more. They have partnered with the Help Kitchen and one of the food truck’s serving 98409 zip code is located at St Vincent de Paul (4009 South 56th St., Tacoma, WA 98409). There are food trucks placed around Pierce County so persons in need are not limited to the 98409 zip code.

Tacoma started with four restaurants in the program and now has fifteen!

Last April, HelpKitchen was launched in San Francisco at the beginning of the pandemic. The program was so successful that they opened a second operation in Detroit. In early September, Tacoma became the third city in the nation to host the program. HelpKitchen is a way for individuals or families to get hot meals, free of charge, without jumping through hoops to prove just how in need they are — just text to 253-215-8101 and enter the text “Find a Meal”. You will receive an instant response asking “how many in your family” and “zip code.” You can order up to a family of six and will be instructed to pick up your food at the designated site with a date and time. You must order 3 days in advance. And, you must wait 3 days between requests, but can continue to request food.

Tacoma started with four restaurants in the program. They just announced on Tuesday (December 15, 2020) they now have fifteen Pierce County restaurants taking part:

@ Thai

3uilt

3uilt Food Truck

Da Tiki Hut – Read our restaurant review – thesubtimes.com/2019/05/13/da-tiki-hut-hawaiian-food-restaurant-review/

Doyle’s Public House

En Rama

Garden’s Gourmet

Harmon Pac Ave

Rhein Haus

Shakabrah Java – Read our restaurant review – thesubtimes.com/2019/11/18/shakabrah-java-breakfast-restaurant-review/

Sluggo Brewing Tap and Kitchen

The Social Bar and Grill

The Patio at Alma Mater

VK Viet Kitchen

Wooden City

My Suburban Times article was posted Tuesday morning with various local Facebook Groups and by the afternoon there were well over fifty shares on Facebook of the article and the service. Things are looking bright. The Electoral College elected a new president on Monday, COVID vaccines are being distributed beginning today, Hanukkah has started, Christmas is coming, and so is Kwanzaa. More importantly, people are helping people.

You may donate to the program here – helpkitchen.org/connect

You may also donate to St. Vinnie’s for their programs (food, rent, utilities, gasoline, and more) designed to help our neighbors in Pierce County. – particular-council-of-tacoma-society-of-st-vincent-de-paul.square.site/