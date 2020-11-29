Letter: Frogs In A Kettle, Sheep In His Pasture

What’s the difference? And how is the church today being led astray?

Apart from the obvious – frogs hop between lily pads, sheep wander between pastures – as to metaphors there’s not a lot of difference.

A frog, so the experiment goes, will jump out of a pot of boiling water but if placed in lukewarm water that is slowly heated to boiling, the frog will be cooked to death.

Sheep, notoriously in need of a shepherd’s care, are susceptible to predators but if the one charged with that responsibility ignores clear warnings that a wolf is prowling about, sheep may unnecessarily die.

Much hue and cry has reached heaven itself to hear those waving the First Amendment flag in protest over restrictions to worship, restrictions handed down by supposed tyrants.

“It is only one step in the process to control,” goes the frog-in-the-kettle argument.

“By putting these restrictions on people, they are testing the waters, so to speak. What they really want to do is dominate us, run our lives. It’s power they want. If we don’t put a stop to it, there will come a time when we can’t stop it.”

The church needs to pick its battles. The pandemic is not one of them.

COVID-19 is a wolf that has slunk past the door of the church.

It is just as plausible to say that these supposed tyrannical public officials have in fact the best interests in mind for the citizens whom they are elected to protect when they issue orders restricting gathering size in houses of worship or anywhere else for that matter.

The First Amendment rights of the congregants are being violated?

No, the congregants are being inconvenienced.

So is the rest of the world.

Church leaders would do well to lead – shepherd even – in this COVID-crisis by protecting their sheep from a known predator that seeks to kill and destroy.

The government, in this case, is not it.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.