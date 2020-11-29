Dolly Parton – One for the Books . . . and COVID:19

The first time I really paid attention to Dolly Parton was when she appeared on the Johnny Carson Show. She just reached behind the couch and pulled out a guitar and sang. No tricks, no boost, just her voice and the guitar. That’s talent.

I like when she talks and jokes about her family. She said her mom came from a family of ten and her dad came from a family of 15. She explained, “There’s not much to do in the Smokey Mountains.”

My favorite Dolly film, from 1980, was 9 to 5, where she held her own with actresses Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

I like this Youtube clip of Dolly singing and playing the banjo. Be sure to look closely as she picks and strums the banjo with her long fingernails. Again, that’s talent . . . a remarkable talent.

Dolly Parton is more than a big front and a giant wig. Much more. People right now are talking about her donation of a million dollars to Moderna for the creation of a COVID:19 vaccine, which is fantastic, but she has been a long time donor to help others.

“The diminutive diva’s $1 million donation to Covid-19 research was partly used to fund Moderna’s promising Covid-19 vaccine — something she didn’t even know until her name appeared among other sponsors in a preliminary report on the vaccine.” – cnn.com/2020/11/18/entertainment/dolly-parton-moderna-covid-vaccine-reaction-trnd/index.html

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. After launching in 1995, the program grew quickly. First books were only distributed to children living in Sevier County, Tennessee where Dolly grew up. It became such a success that in 2000 a national replication effort was underway. By 2003, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library had mailed one million books. It would prove to be the first of many millions of books sent to children around the world. From the county, to the state, to the United States and global expansion. “After the United States, the program launched in Canada in 2006 followed by the United Kingdom in 2007, Australia in 2013 and the Republic of Ireland in 2019.” In 2018 the 100th Million book was dedicated to the U.S. Library of Congress.

Dolly is just one year younger than I am . . . no wonder she looks so good. She's been entertaining since she was ten. She's written over three thousand songs and appeared in five films.

For more information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library visit – imaginationlibrary.com/

