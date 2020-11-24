Westside Story – Joe Boyle Admits Crack and Weed Problem

Long time Lakewood resident of over a half a century, Joe Boyle, admits he suffers from a crack and weed problem.

It has been going on for years without anyone knowing. Even the Lakewood Police have never discovered Joe’s crack and weed problem. There does not seem to be any long term fix in sight.

Joe embarrassingly admits he cannot leave the weed alone.

Of course, Joe is not committing a crime since voters while smoking weed voted to make weed legal.

A color photo will give you a better idea of how devastating it can be to suffer from a crack and weed problem.

It is embarrassing to have a stunning washed aggregate driveway spoiled with weeds in the concrete cracks.

Hey readers, thanks for letting me tell my tale in 3rd person.