Ordering Out and The Lobster Shop – Restaurant Review

It’s always good to be flexible. Our 54th wedding anniversary is Monday, the 23rd of November. The original plan was to dine at Northern Fish in Old Town to celebrate. When we were dating, we would leave the University of Puget Sound and drive down to the waterfront for lunches of pita bread, ham, and cheese. After celebrating my birthday at The Lobster Shop last week, we decided to return, but then Governor Inslee changed our plans. We decided to take final advantage of the Pierce County Restaurant Rally with its 30% discount as take out. Who knows what tomorrow, or next week, or next month, or even next year may bring? We put our money on NOW!

Early Wednesday afternoon I called in a “to go” order at The Lobster Shop. That seemed strange in itself, but there was nothing strange about the food. We had a feast that warmed our hearts and was just plain fantastic. Peg ran some errands and then stopped in at The Lobster Shop to pick up our dinner. We live only about a mile away.

The appetizer was crispy calamari steak strips with mini sweet peppers and sweet and spicy aioli. The calamari was tender and the coating was crunchy. It was one of the favorites of our selections. I’m surprised that there was one strip left-over. Only love and politeness kept me from devouring it when we cleaned up later.

The lobster bisque was a complete surprise. There were two cups. Maybe it was a substitution . . . maybe it was a mistake . . . maybe it was just our lucky day. The lobster bisque is made with lobster stock, sweet vermouth, and cream. It is always wonderful. It probably added 5% to my body weight, but I’ll eat celery only for a day to accommodate the gain. I might help Peg out, she saved her cup. If I can assist Peg with any dreaded weight gain . . . well, I’m just a loving husband doing the right thing. Peg ordered the Dungeness crab cake with lemon beurre blanc and arugula as an appetizer. It was excellent, but in this grouping of outstanding offerings came in last, which tells you how great the other foods were.

Peg ordered the pear salad with its Asian Pears, Point Reyes blue cheese, candied pecans, baby mixed greens, and citrus vinaigrette. While I may rave at some of the outstanding food offerings, I still appreciate a simple salad, even when the salads aren’t that simple. We like The Lobster Shop salads as much as their rich foods.

I chose the roasted beet salad with its red and gold beets, walnuts, feta cheese, and red wine vinaigrette. Peg shared her main dish: Alaskan Day boat Scallops bacon marmalade, braised chard, lemon beurre blanc, jalapeño polenta, frisee salad, and bacon vinaigrette. Peg gave me a scallop that was so big . . . if it had been any larger could have called halibut. There would have been no mistaken identity, however. The scallops were perfect and beyond excellent with that bacon marmalade on top. The accompanying polenta was sweet and tasty as well. What a good choice.

The 5 oz. Maine lobster tail tasted like . . . well, it tasted like I should have ordered the 10 oz. version, perhaps in addition to. I love lobster.

Dessert was a birthday present from my sister, Deedee. Peg and I got a cupcake. I had never tried pistachio ice cream with globs of honey before. Deedee recommended it. Indeed, it was the perfect ending to our sumptuous meal from The Lobster Shop. If you are looking for outstanding food and a fantastic view of the waters of Puget Sound, The Lobster Shop on Ruston Way is tough to beat. The people are friendly, and the food fantastic.

Visit The Lobster Shop online – wp.lobstershop.com/