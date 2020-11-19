Assisted Living: The Musical comes to Tacoma Musical Playhouse – Virtual Review?

Four seniors, now in heaven with halos, wake up, “Is this the afterlife? It must be I don’t have gas anymore.” And we are off running. Assisted Living: The Musical comes to Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP) November 20 – 22 and offers both matinées and evening performances. This is brought to you via virtual theatre. Although the production was shot at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, the performances will be viewed via video.

The four characters played by Lissa Valentine, Frank Kohel, Sharry O’Hare, and Micheal O’Hara remember their lives at Pelican Roost, an active senior living community, “where 70-something is the new 20-something, only with looser skin.” Each actor is showcased in multiple scenes, skits, and song parodies.

Micheal O’Hara sets the stage on a sit-down electric scooter with the hilarious “Help! I’ve Fallen (For You), and I Can’t Get Up.” Micheal is married to Sharry O’Hare. They work well together and on their own. They did have an advantage for this production in being able to work together running lines and rehearsing at home with each other and not worrying about social distancing. I loved Michael as the horrendous Catskill Comedian. Jokes so bad you have to love ’em.

Lissa Valentine . . . sings about plastic surgery: Sagging, sagging, sagging . . . She deserved whoops and hollers. She did a great job with the song. I think the first time I saw Lissa was in Holmes for the Holidays at Tacoma Little Theatre. I think the miking was better at TMP. I loved the detective mysteries at TLT, but had a difficult time hearing her. She has a chance to shine in Assisted Living.

In Assisted Living Frank Kohel is featured in a number of spots including a fake commercial for 666-LAWYERZ. I don’t recall seeing Frank on stage before, but I have seen a number of local plays that he directed: Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, and Smokey Joe’s Café, which I saw three times at Tacoma Little Theatre.

Sharry O’Hare shines where ever she is. I loved her skits in Assisted Living, the Pelican Roost Poetry Corner. I loved her rendition of Tomorrow at Lakewood Playhouse as an ancient, cigarette smoking Annie still holding on to her one big hit.

Assisted Living: The Musical was written by Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett and directed by Jon Douglas Rake. This production was filmed onstage at Tacoma Musical Playhouse and will be broadcasted virtually. Dennis Kurtz did the video production and set design. Julles Mills is the Costume Manager. The set worked well and felt right as an assisted living center.

Show Times

Friday, November 20 | 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 21 | 2:00 PM

Sunday, November 22 | 2:00 PM

Ticket Prices – General Ticket Price $27.00

This production was filmed onstage at Tacoma Musical Playhouse and will be broadcasted virtually.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.tmp.org only.

Run Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Rating: PG