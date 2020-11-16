Lobster Shop – Still Excellent Service and Food – Restaurant Review

We hadn’t been to the Lobster Shop in ages, even though we drive by nearly everyday. It felt like a year or more had passed, a search of reviews showed our last complete meal there, was when we joined our dear friend Pat Steel from Rotary for lunch – thesubtimes.com/2020/03/08/a-return-to-the-lobster-shop-restaurant-review/

We used to be fairly regular attenders of the Lobster Shop Happy Hour. We could dine for around $30 or slightly more. Our favorites were their salad with their house dressing (one the best in Pierce County) and their Lobster Bisque.

We hadn’t been to the Lobster Shop in ages, even though we drive by nearly everyday.

A friend called Thursday afternoon after seeing on Facebook that Peg and I had tested negative for COVID. We weren’t really concerned, but were taking precautions. After chatting I suggested he and his wife join us at the Lobster Shop to celebrate my birthday and the Pierce County Restaurant Rally offering a 30% price reduction. We had reservations and thought that the Lobster Shop could accommodate two more people. The could . . . and they did.

Soon we were welcomed home. Although our server, Justin, was new, he made us feel welcome and helped with suggestions. The menu was pared down from our last visit, but we were able to find enough great food to tide us over for a while.

Soon we were welcomed home. Although our server, Justin, was new, he made us feel welcome and helped with suggestions.

We had a great time dining and laughing with our friends . . . such a great time that I forgot to take photos of some of their delicious menu items. I was already licking the bowl, figuratively, of my lobster bisque. It was absolutely wonderful. With a great addition of sweet vermouth added to the cream and a few twists of the pepper grinder I was in heaven. The taste was dead-on for me, and Peg enjoyed her two spoonfuls, too!

Our friend’s wife had the beet salad with its feta cheese.

Peg’s pear salad with Asian pears, candied pecans, citrus vinaigrette, and blue cheese was super tasty with a combination of sweet and sour. Our friend’s wife had the beet salad with its feta cheese. It looked scrumptious. In the old days we might have shared. Both Peg and I love beet salad, but we didn’t leave hungry, believe me.

Although I gave Peg a good sized piece of lobster, I regretted the missing piece, but not in the sharing. The 10 oz. lobster was excellent. Not only was it perfect, but so was the melted butter. The melted butter accepted my white truffle fingerling potatoes as well. The broccolini was really good, too.

The 10 oz. lobster was excellent. Not only was it perfect, but so was the melted butter.

While our friends had a large serving of Creme Brulee, Peg and I had the Bourbon Apple & Tart Cherry Crisp. The Bourbon soaked Granny Smith’s were a nice sharp counter point to the tart cherries. The vanilla ice cream blended the flavors so smoothly. Mine was delivered with a single birthday candle. How they knew my age, I’ll never know.

While our friends had a large serving of Creme Brulee, Peg and I had the Bourbon Apple & Tart Cherry Crisp.

I think we’ll have to start coming back to the Lobster Shop more regularly. Although, their fine dining does cost a bit more than other restaurants, it is less than a mile away from our home . . . we could factor in a reduction of costs via saved gasoline.

Friday morning I warmed up Peg’s fingerling potatoes, broccolini, and salmon for her breakfast.

Friday morning I warmed up Peg’s fingerling potatoes, broccolini, and salmon for her breakfast. OMG . . . I had to leave the room. I could have inhaled the leftovers.