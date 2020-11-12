Fisherman's Friends – Film and Music Review

I admit it, I like Rom-Coms (romantic comedies). Add good music to the mix and I’ll be hooked for life. I recently found “Fisherman’s Friends” it’s about a music agent, Danny, who hears a group of fishermen singing sea shanties and falls in love with the daughter, Alwyn, of one of the fisherman. Hooked of life . . . me, too.

Tuesday morning I woke up humming a tune that ended with “can’t ye dance the polka?” I hadn’t danced the polka is some time, but I learned how to dance the polka in college and Peg and I have done the polka many times. After humming the tune and becoming fully awake I realized that I had fallen to sleep watching Fisherman’s Friends and the tune came from the movie.

L to R: Tuppence Middleton as Alwyn and Daniel Mays as Danny

Can Ye Dance the Polka? a.k.a. New York Gals – Lyrics

I joined a Yankee bloodboat we sail in early morn

I’ll never court a maid again, I’m safer off Cape Horn

and away you santy, my dear Annie

Oh you New York girls, can’t ye dance the polka?

So I wrapped my glad rags ’round me and to the docks did steer

goodbye you little New York gals, I’ll stick with rum and beer

and away you santy, my dear Annie

Oh you New York girls, can’t ye dance the polka?

If you’ve ever seen the TV show Doc Martin, you’ve seen Cornwall.

Can Ye Dance the Polka

Based on a true story, the fishermen are all from Cornwall. If you’ve ever seen the TV show Doc Martin, you’ve seen Cornwall. Doc Martin “. . . is set in the fictional seaside village of Portwenn and filmed on location in the village of Port Isaac, Cornwall, United Kingdom . . .” Cornwall is located in South West England, bordered by the Celtic Sea to the north and west, the English Channel to the south, and the rest of England to the east. Most of the Fisherman’s Friends story takes place in Port Isaac, or in the nearby waters.

Celtic music has elements of humor, melancholy, and joy. It makes you want to be with your mates.

“Ten fisherman from Cornwall are signed by Universal Records and achieve a top ten hit with their debut album of Sea Shanties.” The blending of voices are simply wonderful. There is plenty of humor and lots of excellent music. Here is a sample of the Fisherman’s Friends performing “Keep Hauling Boys”.

Peg and I love good Celtic music, so this film and the music make us homesick for Ocean Shores . . . half the world away from Cornwall, but just across the Celtic Sea to Ireland. When we visit Ocean Shores we stop at least once each visit to Galway Bay which features live music (or did prior to COVID). Many of their performers sing Irish or Celtic songs. Here is a visit from three years ago – nwadventures.us/Galway-Bay-2017.html

Celtic music has elements of humor, melancholy, and joy. It makes you want to be with your mates, laughing, clowning, and crying . . . all at the same time.

Take a look at the Official Trailer – imdb.com/video/vi692894233