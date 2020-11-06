Catherine Place – an 'oasis for women'

Over the last two weeks I recorded comments over two days with eleven different women about Catherine Place. The comments were heartfelt and wonderful to hear. Several individual video recordings will be available soon via Youtube and the Catherine Place website. “Catherine Place provides hospitality, community, advocacy and education for women who desire support in moving forward in their lives.”

Catherine Place’s mission is to improve the lives of women through hope, healing, and connection. Their purpose is to empower women to claim their voice, speak their truth, and act with compassion to create a more peaceful world. – catherineplace.org/

Here is a description of what they do to help women: “At Catherine Place we welcome all women. To go further, we are committed to addressing the needs of women challenged by poverty, loss, violence, immigration, or illness. Unfortunately, in our lives we all face at least one of these challenges.”

The year of COVID:19 has changed our world and many aspects of communication . . . and it’s not over, yet. Catherine Place Executive Director, Traci Kelly says, “What a year! 2020 has been full of surprises. Although social distancing means we can’t be together physically, Catherine Place is working to bring Hope, Healing, and Connection to women in Pierce County and around the world. We are still here to support women through:

Individual phone and video conferencing appointments

Hosting online Circles and support groups

Holding digital workshops like SoulCollage and Co-Regulation

Providing distance reiki and other healing arts experiences

One of the unsuspected benefits from video conferencing turned out to be past members and supporters able now to participate in the private conversations. One of the women I met mentioned a member now living in Florida was able to join in and participate in a recent conversation.

One of the most touching comments came from Board member Diana Owens

“I never imagined there could be a place that would serve as my anchor both during a difficult transition and later. So many helpful connections came from Catherine Place, radiating out like spokes on a wheel.“ – Jonelle

Catherine Place was founded in 2000 by the Tacoma Dominican Community as an ‘oasis for women’. It was inspired by a vision of Catherine of Sienna. Each room in the house of Catherine Place is an island of calm and reflection and provides the feeling of hope. “If you are what you should be you will set the whole world on fire.” – Catherine of Siena

Traci says, “This is our 20th anniversary year. We will be doing a telethon – calling people who have attended our events in the past, sharing how we are still helping women remotely, and suggesting they watch the new videos on our youtube channel. We will be sending out a newsletter and doing multiple facebook posts in the next few weeks that directly reference the videos and ask for support for our programs. We will also be asking folks to post their own selfie-videos of their Catherine Place story, as the theme of our 20th anniversary is ‘telling the stories of Catherine Place’. People can help by donating money, grocery store gift cards for client use, by sharing the stories that touch them and by telling/sharing their own Catherine Place stories.”

I’m willing to bet there are many Catherine Place stories. My niece Lisa, surprised me with a Facebook comment just a few days ago, “Such a great place. Years ago I volunteered to do chair massage for an event they had. Met so many wonderful people and women in need of healing and kindness. Great place!”

Please, visit the Catherine Place website and read more about their efforts helping women. – catherineplace.org/