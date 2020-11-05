Katie Downs Ruston Way Waterfront Restaurant Review

Peg and I were returning from an afternoon appointment to our Northend Tacoma home. We were both tired and not really interested in cooking dinner. A few days before, my friend Rick Allen asked where the nearest Ivar’s was. “On South Mildred across from TCC. They are a little pricey, though.” Rick didn’t care he wanted some good seafood. Peg were of the same mind. We ran down several restaurants when Peg suggested Katie Downs. Our minds stepped back in time and we each knew what we would be ordering.

We drove along Ruston Way and pulled into the mostly empty parking lot. I got out of our car and walked over to read the sandwich board in the middle of the bridge to the front door. The information displayed explained the dining rules. I waved Peg to join me.

While Peg left the car and walked towards the doors to Katie Downs, I took a few foggy day photos of the waterfront. I like the old pilings sticking up like wooden spokes. One lone seagull sat resting and looking for its own dinner between me and CI Shenanigans, now closed and empty. Fog gave little grayer hints of activity near the Port of Tacoma.

Inside we were greeted immediately. Seating was wide open with many options. Peg chose a table beside a window. Although we had discussed fish, I already guessed what Peg would order. She loves the personal pizza accompanied by an excellent clam chowder, which I slurped down. There were lots of chewy pieces of clams. Peg’s pizza was vegetarian with sausage and lots of fresh arugula.

I ordered the three piece fish and chips with curly fries, and coleslaw. In addition to the three pieces I ordered an extra one for Peg. The coleslaw was excellent as was the tarter sauce. I had two large lemon wedges as well to squeeze over the fish and the slaw. I was disappointed that Katie Downs no longer served pear cider. They offered apple cider, but I prefer the pear version. The curly fries were warm and tender and soaked up the ketchup well. The fish was excellent. I used to say that their fish and chips was the second best in Tacoma, but The Spar has shamefully floundered with its version. Katie Downs is participating in the Restaurant Rally and offering a 30% discount – Nov. 8-19 (not available Saturday and Sunday). The rally is part of a Pierce County Cares Act program to help local restaurants survive the downturn in traffic due to COVID:19 and social distancing. Visit the rally site for more information – piercecountyrestaurantrally.com

The view from inside Katie Downs always rewards with waterfront beauty. The deck is taped off for use, currently, so we enjoyed the scenery through a glass grayly. Wooden plank decking can be slippery. While we dined visibility came and went with a slight breeze. Browns Point, directly north across Commencement Bay from Katie Downs, appeared and disappeared at will like a game of hide and seek with a baby. Foreign bound grain ships did the same. By the time we left, one other table had a small group enjoying themselves. Peg took three quarters of her pizza home. I had no slaw, no clam chowder, no fish, and two squeezed lemon wedges to show for my dining efforts. I sighed. We were content.

