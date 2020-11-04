Pierce County Restaurant Rally – Discounts – Relief to Restaurants

Pierce County Restaurant Rally offers discounts to diners and relief to restaurants – Nov. 8-19, 2020.

I think Pierce County deserves recognition for their efforts supporting local restaurants and their employees. Pierce County, in partnership with Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, Washington Hospitality Association and Travel Tacoma – Mount Rainier Tourism and Sports has announced details of Restaurant Rally, a program designed to save jobs in the restaurant industry in Pierce County.

During the Restaurant Rally promotion period of Nov. 8-19, 2020, excluding Fridays and Saturdays, diners simply dine at, or order a takeout meal from a participating restaurant. They will automatically receive 30 percent off their bill, before tax. The discount excludes alcohol and orders via third-party delivery services. More than 200 restaurants throughout Pierce County are participating in the program. A list of participating restaurants, with more being added, as well their operating hours and an interactive map are available – piercecountyrestaurantrally.com.

The Partial List of Participating Restaurants has many of our favorite places: Alfred's Café, Manny's Café, Anthony's at Point Defiance, Burs Family Restaurant, Cattin's Family Restaurant, Browns Point Diner, Country Rose Café, Farrelli's, Indo Asian Street Eatery, Joeseppi's Ristorante, Katie Downs, Lobster Shop, and more.

The program was funded by Pierce County through the allocation of $7.5 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, in order to help the recovery of the beleaguered restaurant industry. Council member Dave Morell brought the program to Pierce County after learning about a similar program in the United Kingdom.

Participating Pierce County restaurants that have applied to participate were qualified by being full-service restaurants primarily engaged in food service, and operating within Washington’s Safe Start guidelines. Participating restaurants will be compensated for 50 percent of gross sales, excluding alcohol and sales through third-party delivery services.

“The Restaurant Rally is an innovative, combined effort of organizations that support our local businesses and the people who are employed by them,” said Betty Capestany, Pierce County Economic Development Director. “It’s vital that we provide a much-needed stimulus for an industry that has been hard hit by the pandemic. At its core, the Restaurant Rally is a fantastic opportunity for people to support their local eateries and save money at the same time.”

Pierce County restaurants are important economic drivers, yet they have suffered more than 20,000 unemployment claims . . . since the onset of the pandemic.

“We are excited to remind the community of the quality restaurants we have in Pierce County,” said Tom Pierson, President and CEO, Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber. “Pierce County Restaurant Rally is an excellent way to safely enjoy dinning and while helping our local restaurants who have been hit the hardest during this pandemic.”

“Pierce County restaurants are important economic drivers, yet they have suffered more than 20,000 unemployment claims in the Pierce County food service industry alone since the onset of the pandemic, with many of our beloved restaurants struggling to survive,” said Anthony Anton, President and CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association. “Kudos to Pierce County officials for directing important federal funds to support these small businesses, which are critical to the local economy.”

With the extensive list of restaurants involved . . . you should be able to visit your favorite restaurant or be introduced to a new favorite.

“Through the Restaurant Rally program, we encourage locals and visitors to support Pierce County’s restaurants however they feel most comfortable: through dine-in or take-out meals,” said Dean Burke, President and CEO of Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports. “Hospitality and tourism have suffered disproportionately during the COVID crisis, and we are thankful for the opportunity to support Pierce County, the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber and the Washington Hospitality Association in bringing economic relief to these hard-hit industries.”

With the extensive list of restaurants involved in the Rally you should be able to visit your favorite restaurant or be introduced to a new favorite . . . and save money, too. Enjoy. “Bon Appétit”