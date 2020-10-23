M. Frank Lyons, II, M.D. retires to The Lyons Lifestyle

Last Sunday I consumed a 4-liter jug of GoLYTELY, 8 ounces at a time, every ten minutes, until I had finished it, in preparation for a long overdue colonoscopy and upper endoscopy early on Monday morning in Tacoma. The procedures had been scheduled/canceled/rescheduled and postponed several times due to COVID-19 in Seattle at Virginia Mason.

I have a history of recurrent colon polyps and a strong family history of colon cancer, so it was concerning to have the procedures put off any longer.

I finally made an ‘executive decision’ and reached out to M. Frank Lyons, II, M.D. of Franciscan Digestive Disease Center in Gig Harbor to see about having the procedures done closer to home – either in Gig Harbor or Tacoma. At last the planets aligned! And it was just in time.

Retirement won’t be easy, Dr. Lyons…

Dr. Lyons had been my gastroenterologist in years gone by, but after a change in insurance several years ago, we had lost contact. He had also been one of my cherished medical transcription clients from the early 1990s.

Earlier this week I wrote a post about this on my Facebook page. Lisa Brooks, Seattle broadcast journalist commented, “Never in my life would I think I would read a nostalgic and loving post about a COLONOSCOPY. But damn, girl. You did it.”

In the early years of my medical transcription business, I performed all of the transcription for Dr. Lyons and his partner when they opened their first private practice office in Lakewood. Dr. Lyons had been the Chief of Gastroenterology at Madigan Army Medical Center. Their practice, Gastroenterology Consulting Services, grew and grew, leading them to open clinics in Gig Harbor and Puyallup, too. Then they morphed into Tacoma Digestive Disease Center. I continued to do all of the transcription for all three of the locations.

My original career path early in life had been to go to med school and become a physician myself. Both my cousin Kenny Howell and I were on the same trajectory. Sadly, he was killed in a car v. train crash. That derailed my path to med school, but I went on to a diverse and broad-based career in allied health care fields and broadcasting.

I learned a great deal from Dr. Lyons in the years I was working with him. I’ve always had a passion for medical terminology and in the field of gastroenterology there are some top-notch terms such as ERCP, which stands for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography. Or how about just a simple esophagogastroduodenoscopy? Another one of my favorites! And I learned so much more from Dr. Lyons. Well, I digress…

The practice Dr. Lyons started in the early ‘90s has grown exponentially. Today there are seventeen providers in it and it is now known as Franciscan Digestive Care Associates.

Fast forward to the present — October 2020 — and Dr. Lyons is retiring from practice this week. It was my good fortune to get squeezed in to his appointment calendar to have both a colonoscopy and an upper endoscopy done at the beginning of his final week in private practice.

Dr. Lyons is, in my opinion, the best GI doc anyone could ever hope to have. He’s gained s an incalculable amount of firsthand knowledge over the years from seeing “tens of thousands of patients” by his own estimation. Plus, he has conducted research and been published.

Thankfully, Dr. Lyons’ three books are available to pass along some of his wisdom regarding diabetes, metabolic syndrome, trans fats and how even when people are reading food labels meticulously as they try to avoid trans fats, that the FDA has allowed the wording and hidden quantities to go unreported within their own guidelines, so people are still unwittingly being subjected to unacceptable quantities of killer trans fats on a daily basis. This might surprise you: butter and animal fats are not the killers.

Dr. Lyons also explores the impacts of HFCS (high fructose corn syrup) used in soda pop and many other foods that are staples in our modern American diet, gluten, artificial sweeteners and many other important nutritional topics that relate to inflammation and how it has wreaked havoc on our health in the US especially during the past 60 years.

Dr. Lyons won’t be lounging around on a park bench at the beach when he retires (unlike the stock image supplied with my article).

I told Dr. Lyons I wish so much that with my background over the past 15 years in healthcare marketing that we could get him on TV for national exposure to share his vast knowledge, but he said, “I’m no Dr. Oz.” We laughed. But then he got serious again and said that the knowledge he has acquired is there in his books for each of us to seek out for our own benefit.

I encourage you to visit Dr. Lyons’ website and educate yourself. www.lyonsmedicalnews.com/

Amazon carries all three of Dr. Lyons’ books and are available for Kindle downloads for about the price of a cup of coffee.

Dr. Lyons is retiring to live The Lyons Lifestyle himself full-time now. That is also the title of his most recent book. Look for The Lyons Lifestyle here. His second book details the deleterious effects of fructose aka HFCS in our foods. It is called Fructose Exposed. His first lifechanging book was entitled 42 Days to a New Life. Again, all are available now from Amazon.

Best wishes to Dr. and Mrs. Lyons as they’ll be spending more time with their nine grandkids creating cherished family memories…