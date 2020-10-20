Burs Lakewood Restaurant Review – Redux

We hadn’t planed on a part two restaurant review, but things change. A week after our first review of Burs Restaurant in Lakewood (6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499), we returned for the same meal and a second review.

Just weeks ago Burs reopened. Like many restaurants in the time of COVID they were closed because of social distancing and an attempt to keep as many Washingtonians alive as possible. The opening was announced in The Suburban Times with a photo and one sentence. There were seven comments however. Our initial review garnered 29 comments.

This time we arrived a good fifteen minutes earlier. The Sunday morning family and church members began coming in a little after ten. The bussers (the help who removes dirty dishes and reset tables) were friendly and the waitresses once again flitted from table to table with menus, glasses of water and cups of coffee for the dining guests.

Peg ordered a BLT again, this time with rye bread instead of sourdough. Peg gave me her pickle slices, which were strong and I loved them. They were quite stringent. Her hash browns were much darker than the week before, but were tasty both times. The bacon was excellent.

I had the biscuits and gravy with sausage gravy . . . well done hash browns. The week before I was unhappy with my hash browns. If you’ve read my reviews before, you’ll already know that I like dark brown, crispy hash browns. Server Kylene suggested in a comment that I should ask for deep-fried hash browns. I didn’t realize that was an option. This time I asked for the deep fried version. When my plate of SOS was delivered I could see dark brown curls of potatoes sticking out. My stomach began to smile in anticipation. Even with a fork full of potatoes and gravy the crunch was all present and accounted for. They were excellent. As a first time visitor to a restaurant for breakfast, I order the biscuits and gravy. The second time I usually ask for buttered toast instead of biscuits because I don’t like the texture of most restaurant biscuits. As a second time visitor to Burs I stayed with the biscuits, which says a lot for Burs.

We were well pleased with breakfast. Kylene sat down with us briefly. On our first trip to Burs she amazed us with the speed that she showed delivering food, drinks, and tabs. She still has it. Being a server is often a thankless job. Restaurants never know how many people will show up at any given time. Constant adjustments to regulations makes the dining guessing game a little more difficult than it has been in the past.

Our breakfast was enjoyable. Peg brought half a BLT home for an afternoon snack. We’ll have to return for dinner some time. The menu looks inviting for an evening meal as well.

