Westside Story – Not 1 Reason

I have written around a dozen articles related to our current political race between Cyndie Fajardo and Ed Troyer for the position of Pierce County Sheriff.

I have included many reasons related to experience, education, leadership, and training that support voting for the most qualified candidate, Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo.

As an added bonus, the most qualified candidate, Cyndie Fajardo, happens to be a woman allowing Pierce County residents the opportunity to experience being an equality-based community. We should not vote for Fajardo just because she is a woman. Still, the fact that she is a woman, in addition to being the most highly qualified of the two candidates, is a bonus for our community. She certainly may bring a fresh perspective to the department and to Pierce County as a whole.

If Troyer were running for Trump’s or Biden’s press secretary, he might well deserve landing the job. Let’s be honest. Troyer is much more qualified to become Trump’s or Biden’s press secretary than Fajardo. The problem we are faced with is Troyer is not running for press secretary; he is running for Sheriff and he is not qualified for the office.

Have you noticed it? While Troyer supporters have chipped away at me and my logical approach, not one Troyer supporter has provided us with a single tangible, intelligent reason to vote for Troyer. All Troyer’s supporters come up with is the fact that he is an accidental vote magnet based on his face and name familiarity. Receiving votes based on the old false decision-making trap, name familiarity, is not a reason to vote Troyer for Sheriff.

If you wish to vote Troyer for Sheriff, all I ask in fairness to yourself and our community is that you look for all the reasons why he deserves the office. You will not find any, not a one.

Cyndie Fajardo For Sheriff of Pierce County.

Knowing what I know, I am voting for Cyndie Fajardo for Pierce County Sheriff.

