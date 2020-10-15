Westside Story – Don’t Be An Idiot, Wear Masks

Following our recent Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, controversy has been running rampant regarding wearing masks.

Our government, who I know wants to help us, strongly supports wearing masks to prevent medical maladies to one and all.

That is precisely why when I was hanging out at Topside Coffee Cabin (TCC) in Steilacoom, sipping and slurping espresso with my pal, Jimmy, I masked-up.

You see, Jimmy suffers severe pain in his right knee. Jimmy’s doctor, Dr. Leroy J.J. Quackenbush, III, is not yet sure what causes the discomfort. Dr. Q’s strongest theory is arthritis of the right knee. Dr. Q prescribed more testing.

My father, who, like me, was not a doctor, always said, “My right knee hurts, but it can’t be old age because my left knee is as old as the right.

To help Jimmy save money on his medical insurance co-pays, I boned up on some YouTube knee examination how-to videos. My examination determined Jimmy suffers from an acute case of water on the knee.

Upon sharing what is obviously a highly intelligent scientific examination report along with detailed photos, Dr. Q agreed that Jimmy suffers from water on the knee.

Scientific evidence shows advanced case of water on the knee.

According to Dr. Q, had I been careless by eschewing mask wearing, I might well have caught Jimmy’s crippling knee condition. I am not an idiot. I complied with our government mask mandate, thereby avoiding two knee replacements.

Proper mask use.

If you would like to learn more about properly wearing masks, contact CDC at 1-800-232-4636 (1-800-CDC-INFO) or www.cdc.gov/flu.