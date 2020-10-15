Letter: Lonely

“Beep, beep, beep, beep ….”

As Harry Nilsson listened to the incessant sound indicating a busy signal, he wrote the words to a 1968 hit song which became known for its opening line:

“One is the loneliest number that you’ll ever do.”

Is there any more poignant single word to describe how we sometimes feel when we call someone and no one answers?

We might feel lonely. And perhaps even a bit afraid and lost.

Photo by JM Simpson

We can also feel as though everything around us is too difficult to accomplish; too dark to understand; too hard to comprehend.

Sometimes it seems that when we call out there is no reply except for the sound of our own voice.

Ironically, to be and feel lonely is also a time to cultivate the best – and perhaps only – way to see the simple splendor in a difficult situation.

Chuck Swindoll, the founder of Insight for Living, once wrote that “it is in lonely solitude that God delivers His best thoughts, and the mind needs to be still and quiet to receive them.”

A reminder that even in the crucible of a crisis – in the midst of a misery that suggests further struggle is meaningless – hope blooms.

When lonely.