Letter: Lonely

“Beep, beep, beep, beep ….”
As Harry Nilsson listened to the incessant sound indicating a busy signal, he wrote the words to a 1968 hit song which became known for its opening line:
“One is the loneliest number that you’ll ever do.”
Is there any more poignant single word to describe how we sometimes feel when we call someone and no one answers?
We might feel lonely. And perhaps even a bit afraid and lost.
We can also feel as though everything around us is too difficult to accomplish; too dark to understand; too hard to comprehend.
Sometimes it seems that when we call out there is no reply except for the sound of our own voice.
Ironically, to be and feel lonely is also a time to cultivate the best – and perhaps only – way to see the simple splendor in a difficult situation.
Chuck Swindoll, the founder of Insight for Living, once wrote that “it is in lonely solitude that God delivers His best thoughts, and the mind needs to be still and quiet to receive them.”
A reminder that even in the crucible of a crisis – in the midst of a misery that suggests further struggle is meaningless – hope blooms.
Comments
J. Gordon says
“I used to think the worst thing in life was to end up all alone. It’s not. The worst thing in life is to end up with people that make you feel all alone.” – the late great Robin Williams
DAVID ANDERSON says
Loneliness, surrounded by people. How many? Likely too many.
DAVID ANDERSON says
We actually gave some thought, my editor especially, to the difference between being alone and being lonely. Big difference we felt, and ended up changing the title from Alone to Lonely. People can oftentimes be – and need to be – alone and that of course is Swindoll’s point. But being lonely, now that’s an experience that is a darker valley.