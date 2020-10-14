Burs of Lakewood Restaurant Review

Earlier this month I read in The Suburban Times that Burs Restaurant in Lakewood had reopened. My wife, Peg had her birthday on October 11th, a Sunday. It had been ages since I had eaten at the classic, down home, family restaurant, so I thought breakfast at Burs on her birthday would be a great combination.

“Burs Restaurant got its start in the early 1950’s as both Georgia’s Boulevard Coffee Shop and The Lakewood Coffee Shop serving home style cooked meals, homemade pies and pastries to go with that cup of morning eye-opener. In the early 1970s, Will Burslem and his wife, Verna Burris, bought the business and renamed it Burs – a cute combination of their two last names. Burs continues to provide a vast menu with plenty of sections including breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Burslem family ran the restaurant for 30 years until The Tweten Family purchased it just prior to the millennium.”

Peg loved her BLT (Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato).

To make breakfast at Burs even better I invited my cousin, Lindy to join us. Lindy, (Lavinia Hart) is recently back from Detroit and now lives in Lakewood just a short distance from Burs . . . a fairly straight shot down Lake Steilacoom Blvd.

Lindy enjoyed her Chicken Fried Steak. The 5 oz. size was perfect.

Peg and I arrived a few minutes late, but didn’t see Lindy. With social distancing, the front part of the restaurant had no open seats, so we chose a booth in the empty dining room and waited. About ten minutes later my phone rang. It was Lindy wanting to know if we were running late. I looked around the restaurant. I said, “No, we’re waiting for you. Where are you?” She responded with “Carrs.” I responded with, “Ahhhhh.” and then said, “We’re at Burs.” Lindy said, “Ahhhhhh. I’ll be right along.” A few minutes later she called again and said, “The waitress says Burs is closed.” I remarked, “Well, there’s about forty people here who would disagree. Burs reopened about two weeks ago.” Ten minutes later we were all together at Burs!

Peg ordered a BLT and Lindy ordered the 5 oz. Chicken Fried Steak. I ordered the Biscuits and Gravy with smothered hash browns: burnt, burnt, burnt!

Peg loved her BLT (Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato). The toast was perfect and the bacon was crisp and plentiful. She had nice golden brown hash browns. I turned down a bite, but took her sliced pickles.

As soon as I was served my Biscuits and Gravy I was disappointed. I scraped off the gravy to reveal pale hash browns.

Lindy enjoyed her Chicken Fried Steak. The 5 oz. size was perfect. They have a much larger, Big Foot version. She also had golden brown hash browns.

On the Burs website they have a photo that shows what their biscuits and gravy is supposed to look like.

As soon as I was served my Biscuits and Gravy I was disappointed. I scraped off the gravy to reveal pale hash browns, or as I would call them hash whites or hash tans. I always order burnt, burnt, burnt so the waitress and the cook understand that I am looking for crispy, dark, hash browns.

There were lots of potatoes, but they weren’t appealing to me. It was a busy day. People were thrilled Burs was open. The waitresses scurried here and there and did a great job serving the guests. On the Burs website they have a photo that shows what their biscuits and gravy is supposed to look like. Unfortunately I wasn’t served what I asked for, and what I know they can deliver. I will happily try them, again.

Burs Restaurant – bursrestaurant.com

6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW

Lakewood, WA 98499