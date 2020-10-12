Northern Fish Food Review

It was beautiful fall day with blue skies and trees decked out in ambers, gold, and red leaves . . . somewhere . . . but not here in North Tacoma. In North Tacoma, or really Old Town, it was a little foggy, gray, and overcast. Although we could see Vashon Island, you had to really know what it was and where to look. We could see ships in the harbor, but their true colors were anyone’s guess. Even though the Silver Cloud was in dressed in muted colors, it still looked like a wonderful place for a two-day adventure. We can always dream.

It was beautiful fall day with blue skies and trees decked out in ambers, gold, and red leaves . . . somewhere . . .

Our plan was to purchase lunch and then visit the Chinese Reconciliation Park and eat at the Ting. We were on our way to Northern Fish, where I thought we could probably buy Fish and Chips.

I had called, but got a recording. Although the recording said they were open, you just never know. As we drove along Ruston Way, we made fall back plans. If Northern Fish was closed or if no longer had cooked food items, we could visit the Ram Pub or Katie Downs.

We were on our way to Northern Fish, where I thought we could probably buy Fish and Chips.

Peg had brought along a pretty red table cloth and paper towels. Two separate people commented “What a great idea.” “It looks like you’ve done this before.” We have, of course, had many little outings like this before. All around us the colors were greyed and the words muted, lead, slate or dusky came to mind but you could take your pick. The colors belied the temperature, however. It was cool, but very pleasant. Peg wore a pink corduroy jacket while I wore a long sleeved, heavy cotton shirt over a short sleeved yellow one. We were both in jeans.

Peg had brought along a pretty red tablecloth and paper towels.

Peg ordered the Salt and Pepper Prawns. The people at Northern Fish were very helpful and the service was great; however, we weren’t really that happy with the prawns. They had a lightly crisped crust but they weren’t peeled before being fried. I ate one just as it came plus a little lemon juice on it. It didn’t work for me. The second one I peeled, but didn’t like doing it. The prawns were good, but we won’t have them again. Peg gave me her coleslaw. I like slaw, but I prefer my slaw to have some sweetness to it but I can live with it.

Peg ordered the Pepper Prawns.

I ordered the Captain’s Plate with its fried shrimp, fried fish, and fried clams. The shrimp tasted like any other deep fried, probably frozen, coated shrimp. Okay, but nothing to write home about. Peg really enjoyed one, compared to the unpeeled variety. The clams, however were excellent and the fish was excellent plus.

Peg and I discussed the meal. We will return. We will probably order the Captain’s Plate again along with Fish and Chips. I will also ask for an extra piece or two of fish and more rice vinegar. In addition, we’ll order a dessert of their candied salmon made with brown sugar and probably maple syrup. We will bring along our bottle of ketchup. I hate tearing open eight or ten ketchup pouches. The fries were good and deserved the best condiments. Also, the meals come with lemon wedges and a container of rice vinegar. As I said, the service was good and the young woman who waited on us was friendly.

I ordered the Captain’s Plate with its fried shrimp, fried fish, and fried clams.

We will definitely return.