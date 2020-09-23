Westside Story – Piano Playing

How many play the piano? If you say, “Yes, I play the piano.”; I am jealous. If you play Blues piano, I am beside myself. I have always wanted to play the Blues piano. If I live to be age 100, then I have frittered away over three quarters of my life, and I still cannot play the piano.

What frustrates me is that for some, there are several ways to learn to play the piano, yet nothing seems to work for me.

Piano Learning Methods:

(1) LEARN TO PLAY PIANO by slogging through endless lessons and practicing your brains out for years.

(2) LEARN TO PLAY PIANO BY EAR. Only the gifted play by ear, and obviously, I am not gifted.

Alfred E. Newman plays piano by ear. What is his gift? Photo Credit Pinterest.com.

(3) LEARN TO PLAY PIANO BY FOOT. Playing the piano by foot is a brand new learning method from Italy. Check it out on my LINK: Playing Piano By Foot.

(4) LEARN TO PLAY PIANO BY BACK. Playing by ear is a familiar concept, but how many of us have ever heard of playing piano by back? The Piano Guys show us how it is done. Check it out on my LINK: The Piano Guys Playing By Back.

(5) LEARN TO PLAY PIANO BY ARM. Check out my LINK: The Piano Guys Playing By Arm. If you patiently watch the short video, you will be rewarded towards the end by seeing for yourself some innovative playing piano by arm.

My granddaughter played violin on stage with the Piano Guys, and I have her autograph. Maybe that is as close as I am going to get.