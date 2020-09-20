Susanne Bacon on Generation Gap

This month, The Suburban Times’ columnist and author Susanne Bacon is the special guest on the Generation Gap podcast, available on the internet now and until the end of time. This show, hosted by Dorothy Wilhelm, explores the “Generation Gap.” The term describes how young and older people seem to inhabit very different worlds, that are separated by different skills and abilities and outlook, based on when they were born and came to maturity. Also on this month’s show, are co-host Ray Miller Still, editor of the Courier Herald of Enumclaw, and Kathryn Miller Still, an educator who teaches at the Puyallup Tribal School, both are Millenials.

Susanne Bacon says that she is part of Generation X, which is called the Peace Generation in Germany, as theirs was the generation that came after the WWII rebuilding. Her parents and grandparents lost everything in the war. “They rebuilt Germany and their lives”, she said.

Susanne Bacon mixes fiction and reality in her Wycliff novels – who will be featured in “Suddenly Snow”?

The podcast discussion revolves around why English words may have a simple, non-threatening meaning for one generation and a completely different negative meaning for an earlier or later one.

Wilhelm, a member of The Silent Generation, pointed out that the term didn’t mean members didn’t talk much but that since this was the generation after The Greatest, the Silent Generation, didn’t make waves, didn’t ask questions, didn’t protest. And possibly because of that fact, it’s often harder for members of that generation to talk about some subjects even today. The question of the day is what topics the other panelists find uncomfortable. “When I was young,” Wilhelm said, “women didn’t have bodies (to talk about). The stork brought you a baby and you took it, and that was that,” Kathryn, the Millenial, said that teaching young people has “taught me to sit with my discomfort.” She adds, “Gen Z has a sort of ‘Embrace the darkness attitude.’”

“I have no difficulty talking about anything” Susanne Bacon said.

Quotes from this month’s show

“There’s a dog in the studio. There’s never been a dog in the studio before.”

“You have to learn to be comfortable being uncomfortable” –

“Things have changed. Mommy’s in therapy, Millenials are on Twitter.”

“When I was young, women didn’t have bodies.”

“We’re engaged in the search for a better future: the will to keep what is ours, ours.”

Generation Gap can be found at any time at www.mygenerationgap.com or wherever you find your favorite podcast.