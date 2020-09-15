Westside Story – What Next?

What’s next, a swarm of locusts?

I suggest we all be on our best behavior from this day forward. Otherwise, I am fearful the world may be coming to an end. Just look at all the recent adversity and troubles that have come my and your way.

Photo Credit: (Image: © G. Baden/Corbis via Getty Images) The end of the world.

Trouble #1: American politics: No matter what pros and cons one might see in our election year 2020 candidates for president, indeed there should have been at least two individuals from our entire pool of United States humanity including both genders, all races, and all religious backgrounds that would give us an intelligent choice between two people who possess desirable characteristics including, vital intelligence combined with a rock solid education, unquestionable ethics, a history of proper and morally sound behavior, an other-directed focus always asking “What is best for all citizens of America” as opposed to what is best for my own selfish interest, extensive life experience, and a robust supportive attitude regarding our US Constitution.

Instead, we are forced to choose between two goof-balls with personal agendas, destructive personalities, who are morally and ethically bankrupt. Our political system has robbed us. We do not have the kind of choice we deserve. Our political system would serve us well by pitting two high caliber and desirable candidates against each other for the election. As voters we should be experiencing a difficult time making a choice because both candidates should be highly superior regardless of party affiliation.

The question WHO SHOULD WE VOTE FOR has been replaced with WHO SHOULD WE NOT VOTE FOR? Instead of deciding which is the best candidate, we must decide which is the most repugnant candidate and then vote for the other loser.

Our population in 2019 was 328,239,523 citizens and yet we cannot come up with even two viable candidates for president. That tells us something is wrong with our political system.

Trouble #2: Covid-19: A lot has been said and written about Covid-19. I am not going to add much to that which has already been written except to emphasize that Covid-19 has forced us to stay home as much as possible. In effect we are prisoners at our own homes.

My wife and I have made a concerted effort to comply with the stay at home order. We have been spending our days on activities inside our home and outside in our yard. My wife loves gardening and spends hours outside tending to the beauty she has created on the postage stamp size portion of our planet that is our home and responsibility.

While we too are tired of being a prisoner at home, we have not complained about this understandable safety tactic mandated by government. We just stay home to keep ourselves and everyone else safe.

Trouble #3: Unhealthy Air Quality: I can’t believe it. Here we are prisoners at our own home apparently having taken for granted what little freedom we had which allowed us to roam around both inside and outside our home.

Now we have thick, dangerous smoke invading the air we breath. This new predicament has robbed us of our ability to enjoy being a prisoner outside in our yard. We now must stay out of our yard and inside our home.

I, for one, am not going to take my freedom to roam around the inside of my entire home for granted. I have already seen a suggestion that in the near future, we may need to pick a room to set up for clean air and stay prisoner in that room like a prison solitary confinement cell.

Trouble #4: What next? My pal Larry lost his prescription eyeglasses in the backseat of our last Uber on our way to Harbor Lights Restaurant for a couple of their famous strong pours. I could understand losing eyeglasses if we were on our way home from having enjoyed some scotch and water or a couple of Manhattans, but we were stone-cold-sober on the trip from home to the restaurant. How could we lose a pair of glasses? More Trouble; thats what.

Trouble #5: It has not happened yet, but if there should be a Trouble #5, I am moving into my closet.

Photo Credit: America Magazine. The end of the world.

To end my piece with an upbeat and positive notion, allow me to close by quoting an old adage, “This too shall pass.”