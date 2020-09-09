Westside Story – Job Application

Did you see the Associated Press, Police 1 Bizarre Beat article detailing a story about a man who snatched a tip jar after applying for a job at the victim business?

Photo Credit: TIP JAR – Nationally Unrecognized Photographer – Joseph Boyle

On August 26, 2020, an employee of the PIzza D’Oro in North Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, reported to police that a man stole the tip jar containing $220 cash.

This “who done it” generated a short criminal investigation.

The suspect, Nicholas M. Mark, 22, had just applied for a restaurant job, leaving his name, address, and phone number. To make it easier for the police, Nicholas was thoughtful enough to leave his backpack at the restaurant containing personal identifying information and drug paraphernalia.

The restaurant worker, who witnessed the theft, ran after the suspect and the tip jar but decided to back off when Nicholas brandished a knife.

Several witnesses picked Nicholas Mark out of a photo lineup, making Mark’s defense attorney’s ability to mount a defense all the more difficult.

Mr. Mark was brought up on charges for robbery, theft, possession of a weapon, simple assault, and drug paraphernalia possession.

I just do not get it. Some might consider me a two-bit reporter in a one-horse town, reporting for a small newspaper you can’t even wrap your garbage in. Yet as a reporter, even though I only have an 84 word vocabulary, I do know how to ask all the right penetrating questions.

The Associated Press article never supplied the answer to the burning question the public demands to know.

The obvious question is, when does Nicholas Mark start his new job?